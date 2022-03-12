Projected Lines vs DET

Projected Lines
Detroit Red Wings @ Calgary Flames
Only one major change coming for Hockey Night In Canada with the Red Wings in town, as the Flames announced today Oliver Kylington is listed as day-to-day with a lower body ailment. This announcement came late and just before warmups today.
#Flames @MFradiology Injury Update: Oliver Kylington (lower body) is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/Yx8sTkLQkb— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 12, 2022
A familiar face will factor into Kylington’s spot, with #26 Michael Stone back on the blue line. The rest of line rushes looked the same as of late, and Markstrom remains in the blue paint.
Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 from warmups at the Saddledome:
#Flames projected lines, pairings and goaltenders vs. #LGRW:— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) March 12, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Coleman-Backlund-Lewis
Mangiapane-Ruzicka-Toffoli
Lucic-Monahan-Dube
Hanifin-Andersson
Stone-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom (Starter)
Vladar pic.twitter.com/B1Afnpwlgt
