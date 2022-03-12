 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Projected Lines vs DET

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/2022 NHLI

Projected Lines

Detroit Red Wings @ Calgary Flames

Only one major change coming for Hockey Night In Canada with the Red Wings in town, as the Flames announced today Oliver Kylington is listed as day-to-day with a lower body ailment. This announcement came late and just before warmups today.

A familiar face will factor into Kylington’s spot, with #26 Michael Stone back on the blue line. The rest of line rushes looked the same as of late, and Markstrom remains in the blue paint.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 from warmups at the Saddledome:

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...