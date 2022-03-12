The Flames defeat the Red Wings in 80’s night at the ‘Dome

Scoring Summary

First Period

CGY [1] Elias Lindholm (30) (Rasmus Andersson, Matthew Tkachuk) 9:22

Second Period

None

Third Period

CGY [2] Tyler Toffoli (17) (Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau) 8:25

CGY [3] Blake Coleman (13) (Chris Tanev, Michael Stone) 15:38

Advanced Stats

60 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

64.91 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

69.23 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

11-3 High Danger Chances

After a huge 4-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday, the Flames come right back and defeat the Red Wings. The team coasts by for the win, as they absolutely dominate the Red Wings but “only” get three goals to show for it. A strong outing from Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss. He kept them in it until the very end but didn't get any run support from his team. Jacob Markstrom grabbed his ninth shutout of the year and is now one shutout shy of tying the Flames franchise record. All-in-all a solid effort from the Flames

First Period

After a penalty call against Marc Staal in his 1000th game, the Flames didn't waste much time answering on the powerplay. Elias Lindholm would receive a drop pass from Rasmus Andersson and would take it down the ice and score a beautiful goal. Thomas Greiss would have no chance at saving this one. Lindholm gets his first thirty-goal season and becomes the first Flame to score thirty goals in fewer than 60 games since Jarome Iginla did it in 2006-07. What a season from the Flames 1st line centre.

ELIAS LINDHOLM!!! Gets his 30th goal of the year to make it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/g2XeXGaYrW — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 13, 2022

This would be the only goal in the period but the Flames would absolutely dominate the Red Wings. Edging them out in shots, 19-1. Markstrom just coasting past this period with not much to do. While on the other hand, Thomas Greiss with probably the busiest period of his life and keeps his team in it. The Flames definitely could've gotten a few more goals with the way the played. But in the end, Lindholm gets the goal and the Flames go into the first intermission with a one goal lead.

Second Period

The Flames dominate the Red Wings again in the second period of play but Thomas Greiss stands strong and keeps this a one goal game. Thomas Greiss quite possibly having the best game of his life at the moment. The Flames ended the period with a 76.1 CF% and 79.82 xGF%. Not to mention they outshot them 12-4. Nothing got past Greiss and Markstrom with another easy period

Third Period

A pretty slow period until the Flames got another chance on the powerplay. Matthew Tkachuk would throw a saucer pass to Tyler Toffoli who would make no mistake to bury his 17th of the year. That’s his eighth goal in thirteen games since joining the Flames. What an acquisition.

TOFFFF!!! Taps one in on the Powerplay to make it 2-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/WcK55Y3BRB — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 13, 2022

Sean Monahan would hit a Red Wing right into the boards. Givani Smith would take offence to that hit and woud go after Monahan. Milan Lucic would come right in and tell him to drop the mitts and they did. Pretty much a one sided fight as Looch delivered a couple of rights to Smith.

Later on in the period, the Flames would have some solid sustained pressure in the Red Wings zone. Blake Coleman would be the recipient of a pass from Chris Tanev and would slide one in for his 13th of the year. This goal would take two reviews but in the end it was confirmed as a good goal.

BLAKE GOALMAN!!! Slides one in to make it 3-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/1fMsPKAE1b — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 13, 2022

A great outing from the Flames as they grab their 36th win on the year. Jacob Markstrom stops all of the shots he faced to grab his ninth shutout of the season. Now sits one shutout shy of tying the franchise record for shutouts set by legend Mikka Kiprusoff in 2005-06. The Flames will be back in action tomorrow against the Avalanche.

Flame of the game:

Matthew Tkachuk. Grabs two assists and set-up some key goals on the powerplay. Great stretch from Chucky over the last few games, as he has seven points in his last five games