The Morning After Tampa Bay: It’s Erik Gudbranson’s World. We’re Just Living In It

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Career High: Erik Gudbranson already set a career high for goals in a season this year. You can add another milestone to his resume after last night. The Flames defenceman had an assist on Mikael Backlund’s goal giving him his 14th point on the season. That’s a career high for the 30 year old blue liner.

-Hats For All: Good lord Johnny Gaudreau was good last night. The Flames forward scored three times, twice off Andrei Vasilevskiy’s back. The hat trick was the 6th of Gaudreau’s career.

-First In 6: The Flames 4-1 victory over the Lightning was the first time in six tries that the Flames were able to walk away with a “W.”

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"It was more complete tonight but there's a lot to do."



Darryl Sutter talks about his team's play in the win over the Lightning. pic.twitter.com/XMXzA4P0Cf — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 11, 2022