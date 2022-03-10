Projected Lines vs TBL

Projected Lines
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Calgary Flames
March 10, 2022
After a night off on Tuesday, Jacob Markstrom will be back in the blue paint tonight. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 from morning skate at the Saddledome:
Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Tampa Bay. #Flames— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 10, 2022
The skaters lineup looks to remain the same from Monday and Tuesday, with Adam Ruzicka still factoring in for Ritchie and the Coleman-Backlund-Lewis “Shutdown Line” staying intact.
#Flames projected tonight vs. Tampa Bay:— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 10, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Coleman-Backlund-Lewis
Mangiapane-Ruzicka-Toffoli
Lucic-Monahan-Dube
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
Loading comments...