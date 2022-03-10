Projected Lines vs TBL

Projected Lines

Tampa Bay Lightning @ Calgary Flames

March 10, 2022

After a night off on Tuesday, Jacob Markstrom will be back in the blue paint tonight. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 from morning skate at the Saddledome:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Tampa Bay. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 10, 2022

The skaters lineup looks to remain the same from Monday and Tuesday, with Adam Ruzicka still factoring in for Ritchie and the Coleman-Backlund-Lewis “Shutdown Line” staying intact.