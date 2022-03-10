Two Heavyweights Go At It Tonight As The Lightning Come To Town

Calgary Flames vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 34-15-7 (75) - Tampa Bay Lightning 37-13-6 (80 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-115) Tampa Bay (-105) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Tampa Bay Lightning 34-15-7 Record 37-13-6 75 Points 80 1st Pacific Division 2nd Atlantic 16-5-5 Home Record 19-5-4 18-10-2 Away Record 18-8-2 195 GF 211 139 GA 158 23.0 (11th) PP 20.8 (16th) 85.0 (3rd) PK 80.3 (14th) Lindholm (29) Goals Leader Stamkos (27) Gaudreau (74) Points Leader Stamkos (63) Lucic (64) PIM Maroon (77) Markstrom (.926) Save% Vasilevskiy (.918) 3-1-1 Last 5 3-2-0 19-27-1 Overall VS 27-19-1

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 26-11-6, 2.14 GAA, .926 SV%

Tampa Bay: Vasilevskiy (E)- 30-10-4, 2.39 GAA, .918 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Tampa Bay: Boris Katchouk (Covid/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Both of these teams just had two game winning streaks snapped with Tampa losing 7-4 to the Jets and the Flames losing 5-4 to the Caps.

-The Flames PK continues to be a machine as they have killed off 13 of the last 15 penalties they’ve taken.

-That’s the good news. The bad news is the Flames need to start taking LESS penalties. Calgary sits at 11th in the league overall with 537 PIM. Which isn’t bad considering...

-.....Tampa has the league’s 5th most PIM at 591 and 7th overall with 21 majors.

-The Lightning can be had if you score early. In their last two losses (5-1 & 7-4) both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets jumped out to 2-0 leads and were able to pile it on from there.

-Fans were robbed of an elite goaltending matchup last time as Dan Vladar got the start over Jacob Markstrom. Tonight should see two of the league’s best go head to head. Both Markstrom and Vasilevskiy are Top 10 in GAA, wins and saves.

-Calgary has not played well at home against Tampa. The Lightning are 8-2-0 in their last 10 visits, including having won 3 straight.

-In those 8 losses the Flames have allowed 33 goals, including 7 and 8 goal games.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @RawCharge, @NHLFlames, @TBLightning, #Flames, #GoBolts, #CGYvsTBL

View From The Other Side

Tampa Bay Lightning SBN Coverage: Raw Charge

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Washing Capitals 5

Tampa Bay Lightning 4 - Winnipeg Jets 7

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 9 points in last 5 games

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point (C): 6 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Milan Lucic (F): 3 points in last 15 games

Tampa Bay Lightning

Taylor Raddysh (F): 1 goal in last 23 games

Last Time They Tangled

1/6: Calgary Flames 1 - Tampa Bay Lightning 4