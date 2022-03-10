Two Heavyweights Go At It Tonight As The Lightning Come To Town

Calgary Flames vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 34-15-7 (75) - Tampa Bay Lightning 37-13-6 (80 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-115) Tampa Bay (-105) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|34-15-7
|Record
|37-13-6
|75
|Points
|80
|1st Pacific
|Division
|2nd Atlantic
|16-5-5
|Home Record
|19-5-4
|18-10-2
|Away Record
|18-8-2
|195
|GF
|211
|139
|GA
|158
|23.0 (11th)
|PP
|20.8 (16th)
|85.0 (3rd)
|PK
|80.3 (14th)
|Lindholm (29)
|Goals Leader
|Stamkos (27)
|Gaudreau (74)
|Points Leader
|Stamkos (63)
|Lucic (64)
|PIM
|Maroon (77)
|Markstrom (.926)
|Save%
|Vasilevskiy (.918)
|3-1-1
|Last 5
|3-2-0
|19-27-1
|Overall VS
|27-19-1
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 26-11-6, 2.14 GAA, .926 SV%
Tampa Bay: Vasilevskiy (E)- 30-10-4, 2.39 GAA, .918 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Tampa Bay: Boris Katchouk (Covid/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Both of these teams just had two game winning streaks snapped with Tampa losing 7-4 to the Jets and the Flames losing 5-4 to the Caps.
-The Flames PK continues to be a machine as they have killed off 13 of the last 15 penalties they’ve taken.
-That’s the good news. The bad news is the Flames need to start taking LESS penalties. Calgary sits at 11th in the league overall with 537 PIM. Which isn’t bad considering...
-.....Tampa has the league’s 5th most PIM at 591 and 7th overall with 21 majors.
-The Lightning can be had if you score early. In their last two losses (5-1 & 7-4) both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets jumped out to 2-0 leads and were able to pile it on from there.
-Fans were robbed of an elite goaltending matchup last time as Dan Vladar got the start over Jacob Markstrom. Tonight should see two of the league’s best go head to head. Both Markstrom and Vasilevskiy are Top 10 in GAA, wins and saves.
-Calgary has not played well at home against Tampa. The Lightning are 8-2-0 in their last 10 visits, including having won 3 straight.
-In those 8 losses the Flames have allowed 33 goals, including 7 and 8 goal games.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @RawCharge, @NHLFlames, @TBLightning, #Flames, #GoBolts, #CGYvsTBL
View From The Other Side
Tampa Bay Lightning SBN Coverage: Raw Charge
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 4 - Washing Capitals 5
Tampa Bay Lightning 4 - Winnipeg Jets 7
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm (C): 9 points in last 5 games
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point (C): 6 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Milan Lucic (F): 3 points in last 15 games
Tampa Bay Lightning
Taylor Raddysh (F): 1 goal in last 23 games
Last Time They Tangled
1/6: Calgary Flames 1 - Tampa Bay Lightning 4
