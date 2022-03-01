HOTN: Tyler “Tip” Toffoli

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary steamrolled the Minnesota Wild for the second straight game, defeating the Wild 5-1. Calgary came out hot and scored early and often, taking a commanding 3-1 lead for a good portion of the game. Minnesota pushed back and the Flames were looking for some insurance that they would get thanks to Johnny Gaudreau and Tyler Toffoli.

Gaudreau came down the left side on the power play and feathered a perfect pass right onto Tyler Toffoli’s stick. The Flames newest member perfectly redirected the puck past Cam Talbot and the backbreaking 4th goal of the night was in the back of the net.