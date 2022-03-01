Flames Sign Kerins to Entry-Level Contract

With a new signing window opening up for NHL teams, the Calgary Flames announced Tuesday afternoon that they have signed 2020 6th round pick Rory Kerins to an entry-level contract. That window means that ELC’s signed until the end of the season won’t kick in until next year.

Kerins currently sits second in the OHL scoring race and third in goals. After missing all of 2020-21 due to the OHL closing it’s doors (other than four scoreless games with the Stockton Heat) Kerins has exploded for 33 goals and 84 points in 50 games for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Comparatively, he had put up 59 points in 64 games in his 19-20 draft season.

He joins Andrew Mangiapane, Eetu Tuulola, Emilio Pettersen, and Matthew Phillips as 6th rounders all drafted and signed by Brad Treliving. The Flames were at risk of losing Kerins to be redrafted had they not signed him before June 1.