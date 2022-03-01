Jacob Markstrom, No Big Deal, Just The Second Star Of The Month

We're pretty sure Jacob Markstrom does a lot of things well, but for certain we know he plays goalie REALLY well.

During the month of February the Flames top keeper started 10 of the Flames 11 games and finished with an outstanding record of 8-1-0, a 2.01 GAA and .929 Save%. Mixed into that solid stretch of games was his league leading 8th shut out, a 6-0 performance against the Vegas Golden Knights.

For his efforts Markstrom was named the 2nd Star of the Month by the NHL today. Calgary's #1 is no stranger to collecting league accolades as he was the NHL's First Star Of The Week for the week of February 9-12th.

Also being honored today were Toronto's Mitch Marner and Columbus's Patrik Laine.