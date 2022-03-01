Projected Lines: The Flames Will Keep It The Same In Hopes Of Beating The Wild In Minnesota

Projected Lines

The Flames had practice yesterday and the groupings on the ice were the same as they were during the Flames 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild Saturday night and why not (per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960) ? Calgary was dominant in their performance and that was with a few guys in the lineup who hadn’t been dressed in a while. Brad Richardson and Brett Ritchie both scrubbed in on the Flames 4th line with Trevor Lewis and both were impactful in a big game for the Flames.

Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka appear to be the odd men out again, with Dube certainly due for some time off due to his play.

The Flames defensive pairings should be the same as well. Oliver Kylington was a full participant at practice yesterday after his violent and odd collision with Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman Saturday night.

Per usual Jacob Markstrom will most likely get the start in net tonight for the Flames as they try to extend their winning streak to two games and win their 14th out of their last 16.

Puck drop is at 6PM MT tonight from the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul Minnesota.