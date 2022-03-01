After Dismantling The Wild At Home Calgary Has A Chance To Do It In Minnesota As Well

Calgary Flames @ Minnesota Wild, 6 PM MT, XCel Energy Center, St. Paul MN
Calgary Flames 31-14-6 (68 pts) - Minnesota Wild 31-16-3 (65 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-130), Minnesota (+110), O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Minnesota Wild
|31-14-6
|Record
|31-16-3
|68
|Points
|65
|1st Pacific
|Division
|3rd Central
|15-4-4
|Home Record
|16-4-1
|16-10-2
|Road Record
|15-12-2
|175
|GF
|186
|124
|GA
|154
|22.3 (11th)
|PP
|20.0 (18th)
|84.5 (6th)
|PK
|78.7 (19th)
|Mangiapane (27)
|Goals Leader
|Kaprizov (23)
|Gaudreau (65)
|Points Leader
|Kaprizov (62)
|Lucic (57)
|PIM
|Foligno (87)
|Markstrom (.925)
|Save%
|Talbot (.910)
|4-1-0
|Last 5
|1-4-0
|52-40-4
|Overall VS
|40-52-4
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Conformed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 24-11-5, 2.13 GAA, .925 SV%
Minnesota: Talbot (C)- 19-11-1, 2.94 GAA, .910 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Minnesota: Matt Dumba (LBI/IR), Jordan Greenway (UBI/Day to Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames are the hottest team in the NHL currently, having gone 9-1-0 in their last 10 games. The Colorado Avalanche are the next closest team at 7-2-1.
-Remember when everyone thought goal scoring was going to be an issue? In their nine wins the Flames have scored more than four goals seven times, including six or more six times.
-This will be the first time the Flames have played the same opponent back to back this season.
-This is the second time Minnesota has played the same team back to back, having played the Chicago Blackhawks on January 21 & 22nd and beating them both times by a combined score of 9-4.
-Minnesota’s 7-3 loss to the Flames was the 9th time this season the Wild have given up five or more goals in a loss. That’s a little more than half of their losses.
-This will be the first time Cam Talbot has face the Flames since 2017-18. That year he went 2-2-0, giving up seven goals and sporting a 2.11 GAA and a .932 SV%.
Game Social
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Minnesota Wild SBN Coverage: Hockey Wilderness
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 7 - Minnesota Wild 3
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Rasmus Andersson (D): 5 points in last 5 games
Minnesota Wild
Kevin Fiala (F): 7 points in last 4 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund (C): 1 goal in last 12 games
Minnesota Wild
Ryan Hartman (F): 1 goal in last 13 games
Last Time They Tangled
2/26: Calgary Flames 7 - Minnesota Wild 3
