After Dismantling The Wild At Home Calgary Has A Chance To Do It In Minnesota As Well

Calgary Flames @ Minnesota Wild, 6 PM MT, XCel Energy Center, St. Paul MN

Calgary Flames 31-14-6 (68 pts) - Minnesota Wild 31-16-3 (65 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-130), Minnesota (+110), O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild 31-14-6 Record 31-16-3 68 Points 65 1st Pacific Division 3rd Central 15-4-4 Home Record 16-4-1 16-10-2 Road Record 15-12-2 175 GF 186 124 GA 154 22.3 (11th) PP 20.0 (18th) 84.5 (6th) PK 78.7 (19th) Mangiapane (27) Goals Leader Kaprizov (23) Gaudreau (65) Points Leader Kaprizov (62) Lucic (57) PIM Foligno (87) Markstrom (.925) Save% Talbot (.910) 4-1-0 Last 5 1-4-0 52-40-4 Overall VS 40-52-4

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Conformed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 24-11-5, 2.13 GAA, .925 SV%

Minnesota: Talbot (C)- 19-11-1, 2.94 GAA, .910 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Minnesota: Matt Dumba (LBI/IR), Jordan Greenway (UBI/Day to Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames are the hottest team in the NHL currently, having gone 9-1-0 in their last 10 games. The Colorado Avalanche are the next closest team at 7-2-1.

-Remember when everyone thought goal scoring was going to be an issue? In their nine wins the Flames have scored more than four goals seven times, including six or more six times.

-This will be the first time the Flames have played the same opponent back to back this season.

-This is the second time Minnesota has played the same team back to back, having played the Chicago Blackhawks on January 21 & 22nd and beating them both times by a combined score of 9-4.

-Minnesota’s 7-3 loss to the Flames was the 9th time this season the Wild have given up five or more goals in a loss. That’s a little more than half of their losses.

-This will be the first time Cam Talbot has face the Flames since 2017-18. That year he went 2-2-0, giving up seven goals and sporting a 2.11 GAA and a .932 SV%.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @HockeyWildernes, @NHLFlames @MNWild, #Flames, #MNWild, #CGYvsMIN

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Minnesota Wild SBN Coverage: Hockey Wilderness

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 7 - Minnesota Wild 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson (D): 5 points in last 5 games

Minnesota Wild

Kevin Fiala (F): 7 points in last 4 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund (C): 1 goal in last 12 games

Minnesota Wild

Ryan Hartman (F): 1 goal in last 13 games

Last Time They Tangled

2/26: Calgary Flames 7 - Minnesota Wild 3