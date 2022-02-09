Calgary Flames Scorch Vegas Golden Knights 6-0

Preview

Calgary Flames players that scored a goal tonight: Gaudreau (19), Backlund (7), Lindholm (16), Mangiapane (21/22), Tkachuk (21).

All-Star Johnny Gaudreau lighting up the lamp early — in a magical tape-to-tape-to-tape sequence between him and Matthew Tkachuk.

Mikael Backlund with a 72 MPH wrister scores his 7th goal of the season. The Flames with 2 goals on 7 shots.

Elias Lindholm making it look easy — his 87.3 MPH shot burning a hole in the back of the net. The Flames led 3-0 by the end of the 1st, with SOG 5-14 in favour of Calgary.

In the 2nd period Andrew Mangiapane adds fuel to the fire, scoring off a no look pass from Backlund. The Flames 4th goal of the game coming right after Jacob Markstrom stops Golden Knights’ Nolan Patrick on back-to-back scoring chances.

Patrick would get another shot at Markstrom on a breakaway after Flames’ Zadorov coughs it up in the neutral zone, but Markstrom gets a piece of Patricks’ backhand shot and keeps Vegas off the scoreboard.

Calgary led 4-0 after 40 minutes.

The Flames ignited .. 5th goal, Tkachuk showing off his between the legs trick shot again, scores a beauty to be hung up in a museum (or maybe an NHL NFT moment .. ). Points to Backlund on the assist for getting the puck to Tkachuk from behind the net.

Somebody call the fire department .. Flames’ Mangiapane (aka bread winner) scores his 2nd of the game, 22nd goal of the season.

The Flames snatch Vegas’ soul in a 6-0 shutout win.

Markstrom with 28-saves gets his 8th season shutout, but not without putting in some work. The Golden Knights’ had their chances — Shea Theodore had rung the pole in the 1st period, McNabb’s late 2nd period shot was gloved, and Patrick’ had a few high danger chances during the game.

Calgary Flames were flying early, killing off a first period penalty with a couple of shorthanded chances, not giving Vegas Golden Knights an inch.

Standing ovation as the Calgary Flames win a big one on home turf.

Thursday, Feb.10 — Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7PM MT.