The Marathon Homestand Begins Tonight With The Vegas Golden Knights

Calgary will now try to start making up all those games they lost due to Covid, starting with Vegas tonight.

Calgary Flames v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 23-13-6 (52 pts) - Vegas Golden Knights 28-16-3 (59 pts)

TV: Sportsnet 360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odd: Calgary (-110) Vegas (-110) O/U: 6

Head To Head
Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights
23-13-6 Record 28-16-3
52 Points 59
4th Pacific Division 1st Pacific
7-4-4 Home Record 14-10-2
14-6-1 Road Record 16-9-2
134 GF 158
104 GA 136
Tkachuk (20) Goals Leader Marchessault (20)
Gaudreau (54) Points Leader Stephensen (38)
Gudbranson (42) PIM Kolesar (41)
Markstrom (.923) Save% Lehner (.910)
21.1 (12th) PP 19.8 (17th)
84.3 (4th) PK 80.0 (16th)
4-1-1 Last 5 3-1-1
3-9-0 Overall VS 9-3-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 17-10-5, 2.20 GAA, .923 SV%

Vegas: Lehner (E)- 19-12-1, 2.76 GAA, .910 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

Vegas: Jack Eichel (Neck/IR-LT), Alec Martinez (Face/IR-LT), Zach Whitecloud (Foot/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Vegas sits atop the Pacific, 7 points ahead of the Flames, so tonight’s game has some big playoff implications.

-With that said, Vegas has that lead because they’ve played 5 more games than Calgary.

-The Flames have outscored their opponents 16-10 during their last 5 (including two shutouts) while Vegas has outscored their opponents 16-12 during that same stretch with one shutout to their credit as well.

-Calgary had never won in Vegas (0-7-0), but they’re 3-2-0 at the Saddledome when hosting the Golden Knights.

-There could be a good amount of offence tonight as both the Flames and Golden Knights are in the top 12 in goals per game, averaging over three a game.

-Jacob Markstrom has played in 10 games against Vegas over his career and has a 2-7-1 record against them, having lost his only start against the Golden Knights as a member of the Flames 3-2 back on December 5th.

- No Jack Eichel tonight for Vegas, but he’s probably a little disappointed. In 5 career games against the Flames he has 5 points (4G - 1A).

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @KnightsOnIce, @NHLFlames, @GoldenKnights, #Flames, #VegasBorn, #CGYvsVGS

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Vegas Golden Knights SBN Coverage: Knights On Ice

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2

Vegas Golden Knights 4 - Edmonton Oilers 0

Last Time They Tangled

12/5/21: Calgary Flames 2 - Vegas Golden Knights 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Blake Coleman (F): 5 points in last 5 games

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Shea Theodore (D): 3 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube (F): 1 point in last 16 games

Vegas Golden Knights

Chandler Stephenson (C): 2 goals in last 12 games

