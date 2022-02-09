The Marathon Homestand Begins Tonight With The Vegas Golden Knights

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 23-13-6 (52 pts) - Vegas Golden Knights 28-16-3 (59 pts)
TV: Sportsnet 360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odd: Calgary (-110) Vegas (-110) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Vegas Golden Knights
|23-13-6
|Record
|28-16-3
|52
|Points
|59
|4th Pacific
|Division
|1st Pacific
|7-4-4
|Home Record
|14-10-2
|14-6-1
|Road Record
|16-9-2
|134
|GF
|158
|104
|GA
|136
|Tkachuk (20)
|Goals Leader
|Marchessault (20)
|Gaudreau (54)
|Points Leader
|Stephensen (38)
|Gudbranson (42)
|PIM
|Kolesar (41)
|Markstrom (.923)
|Save%
|Lehner (.910)
|21.1 (12th)
|PP
|19.8 (17th)
|84.3 (4th)
|PK
|80.0 (16th)
|4-1-1
|Last 5
|3-1-1
|3-9-0
|Overall VS
|9-3-0
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 17-10-5, 2.20 GAA, .923 SV%
Vegas: Lehner (E)- 19-12-1, 2.76 GAA, .910 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
Vegas: Jack Eichel (Neck/IR-LT), Alec Martinez (Face/IR-LT), Zach Whitecloud (Foot/IR)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Vegas sits atop the Pacific, 7 points ahead of the Flames, so tonight’s game has some big playoff implications.
-With that said, Vegas has that lead because they’ve played 5 more games than Calgary.
-The Flames have outscored their opponents 16-10 during their last 5 (including two shutouts) while Vegas has outscored their opponents 16-12 during that same stretch with one shutout to their credit as well.
-Calgary had never won in Vegas (0-7-0), but they’re 3-2-0 at the Saddledome when hosting the Golden Knights.
-There could be a good amount of offence tonight as both the Flames and Golden Knights are in the top 12 in goals per game, averaging over three a game.
-Jacob Markstrom has played in 10 games against Vegas over his career and has a 2-7-1 record against them, having lost his only start against the Golden Knights as a member of the Flames 3-2 back on December 5th.
- No Jack Eichel tonight for Vegas, but he’s probably a little disappointed. In 5 career games against the Flames he has 5 points (4G - 1A).
Game Social
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Vegas Golden Knights SBN Coverage: Knights On Ice
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2
Vegas Golden Knights 4 - Edmonton Oilers 0
Last Time They Tangled
12/5/21: Calgary Flames 2 - Vegas Golden Knights 3
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Blake Coleman (F): 5 points in last 5 games
Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore (D): 3 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Dillon Dube (F): 1 point in last 16 games
Vegas Golden Knights
Chandler Stephenson (C): 2 goals in last 12 games
