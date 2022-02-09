The Marathon Homestand Begins Tonight With The Vegas Golden Knights

Calgary Flames vs Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 23-13-6 (52 pts) - Vegas Golden Knights 28-16-3 (59 pts)

TV: Sportsnet 360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odd: Calgary (-110) Vegas (-110) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights 23-13-6 Record 28-16-3 52 Points 59 4th Pacific Division 1st Pacific 7-4-4 Home Record 14-10-2 14-6-1 Road Record 16-9-2 134 GF 158 104 GA 136 Tkachuk (20) Goals Leader Marchessault (20) Gaudreau (54) Points Leader Stephensen (38) Gudbranson (42) PIM Kolesar (41) Markstrom (.923) Save% Lehner (.910) 21.1 (12th) PP 19.8 (17th) 84.3 (4th) PK 80.0 (16th) 4-1-1 Last 5 3-1-1 3-9-0 Overall VS 9-3-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 17-10-5, 2.20 GAA, .923 SV%

Vegas: Lehner (E)- 19-12-1, 2.76 GAA, .910 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

Vegas: Jack Eichel (Neck/IR-LT), Alec Martinez (Face/IR-LT), Zach Whitecloud (Foot/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Vegas sits atop the Pacific, 7 points ahead of the Flames, so tonight’s game has some big playoff implications.

-With that said, Vegas has that lead because they’ve played 5 more games than Calgary.

-The Flames have outscored their opponents 16-10 during their last 5 (including two shutouts) while Vegas has outscored their opponents 16-12 during that same stretch with one shutout to their credit as well.

-Calgary had never won in Vegas (0-7-0), but they’re 3-2-0 at the Saddledome when hosting the Golden Knights.

-There could be a good amount of offence tonight as both the Flames and Golden Knights are in the top 12 in goals per game, averaging over three a game.

-Jacob Markstrom has played in 10 games against Vegas over his career and has a 2-7-1 record against them, having lost his only start against the Golden Knights as a member of the Flames 3-2 back on December 5th.

- No Jack Eichel tonight for Vegas, but he’s probably a little disappointed. In 5 career games against the Flames he has 5 points (4G - 1A).

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @KnightsOnIce, @NHLFlames, @GoldenKnights, #Flames, #VegasBorn, #CGYvsVGS

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Vegas Golden Knights SBN Coverage: Knights On Ice

Jack Eichel takes next big step toward making eventual #VegasBorn debut https://t.co/lO60W3ANMs — Knights On Ice (@knightsonice) February 7, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2

Vegas Golden Knights 4 - Edmonton Oilers 0

Last Time They Tangled

12/5/21: Calgary Flames 2 - Vegas Golden Knights 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman (F): 5 points in last 5 games

Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore (D): 3 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube (F): 1 point in last 16 games

Vegas Golden Knights

Chandler Stephenson (C): 2 goals in last 12 games