Let There Be Food & Drink

If you’re going to the Saddledome for any of the Flames seven home games in the next twelve days things are going to look a little different. Since the start of the new year, the Saddledome has been half full and had no food or drink available due to Covid restrictions put in place throughout Alberta. But some of that changed today with CSEC’s announcement about lifting restrictions at the arena.

CSEC has issued a statement regarding upcoming events at the Scotiabank Saddledome: beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 9, food & beverage service will return, and no proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter the facility. https://t.co/bGM8cIJMIg — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2022

With full food and beverage returning, there are still some restrictions. Patrons will still have to wear masks while not actively drinking or eating and capacity will still be at 50% for the remainder of February. In addition to the food and beverage service returning, patrons entering the arena will no longer have to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination.