The Tinderbox, Ep. 73: Flames/Coyotes Recap, Blake Coleman & Chris Tanev, All Star Game Chatter

The Tinderbox Podcast

It’s a light episode crew wise as it’s just Mark and Michael today, but there’s plenty to discuss this time around. We’re looking at the Flames last two games, Blake Coleman and Chris Tanev’s play, expectations moving forward and the NHL All Star Game!

Episode 73: Hosted By Mark and Michael

-Flames/Coyotes recap

-Flames/Stars, a signature win for Calgary?

-Blake Coleman & Chris Tanev

-Dan Vladar any time soon?

-Expectations for after the All Star Game/Homestand

<break>

-All Star Game and Tom Wilson?

-Manon Rheaume returns to the NHL

-Garnet Hathaway takes down the Oilers

You can find past and future episodes of all Matchsticks & Gasoline Podcasts on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify and Amazon Music.