The Morning After Arizona: Chris Tanev Sets A Career High

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Shooting Gallery: The Flames absolutely pummeled poor Karel Vejmelka last night. Calgary sent 50 shots in his direction and tied a franchise record with 26 of those shots in the first period.

-Chris Tanev Has A Night: The Flames got lots of secondary scoring and Chris Tanev was part of that scenario and then some. Tanev had a goal and three assists, giving him his first four point game of his NHL career.

-Blake Coleman Delivers: Speaking of secondary scoring, Blake Coleman everyone. Coleman had two goals and an assist last night giving him his first three point game of the season and only his second multi point game of the season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Johnny was getting ready for the All-Star Game."



Darryl Sutter reflects on tonight's 4-2 win over the Coyotes and Johnny's performance in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Kt5Oy3OCfe — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 3, 2022

"Johnny's a hell of a player and when he's feeling it like he has been lately, I don't know if there's a better player in the league."



Chris Tanev talks about his teammate's play against the Coyotes and tonight's win in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/0K1bt4i4Au — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 3, 2022