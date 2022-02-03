 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Arizona: Chris Tanev Sets A Career High

And the Flames tied a franchise record in the first period.

By markparkinson14 and TaranjotVining
Calgary Flames v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2

Tidbits

-Shooting Gallery: The Flames absolutely pummeled poor Karel Vejmelka last night. Calgary sent 50 shots in his direction and tied a franchise record with 26 of those shots in the first period.

-Chris Tanev Has A Night: The Flames got lots of secondary scoring and Chris Tanev was part of that scenario and then some. Tanev had a goal and three assists, giving him his first four point game of his NHL career.

-Blake Coleman Delivers: Speaking of secondary scoring, Blake Coleman everyone. Coleman had two goals and an assist last night giving him his first three point game of the season and only his second multi point game of the season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

