The Tinderbox, Ep. 76: The Flames/Wild, Oliver Kylington, IIHF Decision On Russia & Belarus

The Tinderbox Podcast
Oof. There’s a lot to discuss on a very busy Monday in the world of hockey. There’s Flames games to look at. There’s big hits to discuss. And the international hockey stage provided some breaking news right before we recorded. Dig in below!
Episode 76: Hosted by Mark, Michael Gordie
-Flames and Canucks, brief recap
-Flames and Wild recap/preview
-Oliver Kylington is OK
<break>
-Sam Bennett hit: good or bad?
-IIHF bans Russia and Belarus from international play
-The Golden Goal is 12 years old today
-Oilers Mom’s calling out the team on Twitter
-Gordie’s Corner: Colorado Avalanche gets their uniform/helmet combo’s correct
If you enjoyed this podcast you can find it and past episodes off all Matchsticks and Gasoline podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcast and Amazon Music. Just search up “Matchsticks and Gasoline.”
Loading comments...