The Morning After Minnesota: Home Is Where The Wins Are

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 7 - Minnesota Wild 3
Tidbits
-Home Ice Is Good: The Flames got back in the win column last night and did it at a familiar place: The Saddledome. Calgary won their 11th straight game at home and improved their record at the Dome to 15-4-4.
-Toffoli Back On Track: Tyler Toffoli was the hottest Flame last night, pacing Calgary to their 7-3 win. He registered his first multi point game with the team, scoring twice and getting an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s first of the night.
-Wins A’Plenty: Jacob Markstrom registered his 24th win on the season, 4 off from his best season of 28 wins in 2018-19 with the Vancouver Canucks. That came in a 60 game season and it’s safe to say he’ll get there as he’s already started 41 games in 2021-22 and he’s started 18 of the last 19 Flames games.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives an update on Oliver Kylington and discusses the 7-3 win over the Wild. pic.twitter.com/Y8DQ9ptJOe— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 27, 2022
"Definitely not satisfied with that game at all - we know we're going to have to be a lot better on Tuesday if we're going to beat them."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 27, 2022
Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli discuss the 7-3 win over the Wild. pic.twitter.com/Hcbv3Fdpoa
Loading comments...