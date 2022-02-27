The Morning After Minnesota: Home Is Where The Wins Are

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 7 - Minnesota Wild 3

Tidbits

-Home Ice Is Good: The Flames got back in the win column last night and did it at a familiar place: The Saddledome. Calgary won their 11th straight game at home and improved their record at the Dome to 15-4-4.

-Toffoli Back On Track: Tyler Toffoli was the hottest Flame last night, pacing Calgary to their 7-3 win. He registered his first multi point game with the team, scoring twice and getting an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s first of the night.

-Wins A’Plenty: Jacob Markstrom registered his 24th win on the season, 4 off from his best season of 28 wins in 2018-19 with the Vancouver Canucks. That came in a 60 game season and it’s safe to say he’ll get there as he’s already started 41 games in 2021-22 and he’s started 18 of the last 19 Flames games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives an update on Oliver Kylington and discusses the 7-3 win over the Wild. pic.twitter.com/Y8DQ9ptJOe — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 27, 2022