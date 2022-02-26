Projected Lines vs MIN

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Minnesota Wild

February 26, 2022

Coach Sutter will do some adjusting after the Flames suffered their first loss in ten straight games. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960, from the looks at morning skate Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube will be hitting the press box for some ‘Dome popcorn. Brett Ritchie and Brad Richardson will factor in. Jacob Markstrom is projected to get the start in net.