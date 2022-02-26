Flames Return Home To Face The Minnesota Wild

Calgary Flames vs Minnesota Wild, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 30-14-6 (66 pts) - Minnesota Wild 31-15-3 (65 pts)
TV: CBC, SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-105) Minnesota (-115) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Minnesota Wild
|30-14-6
|Record
|31-15-3
|66
|Points
|65
|1st Pacific
|Division
|3rd Central
|14-4-4
|Home Record
|16-4-1
|16-10-2
|Road Record
|15-11-2
|168
|GF
|183
|121
|GA
|147
|21.7 (11th)
|PP
|20.3 (16th)
|84.3 (6th)
|PK
|79.3 (19th)
|Mangiapane (26)
|Goals Leader
|Kaprizov (23)
|Gaudreau (64)
|Points Leader
|Kaprizov (62)
|Lucic (57)
|PIM
|Foligno (87)
|Markstrom (.926)
|Save%
|Kahkonen (.921)
|4-1-0
|Last 5
|1-4-0
|51-40-4
|Overall VS
|40-51-4
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 23-11-5, 2.11 GAA, .926 SV%
Minnesota: Talbot (E)- 19-11-1, 2.94 GAA, .910 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Minnesota: Matt Dumba (LBI/IR), Jordan Greenway (UBI/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Calgary will look to start another winning streak as they had their 10 game run crushed by Vancouver on Thursday 7-1.
-The Flames still have a streak going as they’ve won 10 in a row at the Saddledome.
-Calgary will play 7 out of their next 10 at home, which is a good thing for the Flames seeing they’re 14-4-4 on home ice.
-The Wild have hit a small rough patch, dropping two in a row and 4 of their last five.
-That little dip came on the heels of a streak of them winning 11 out of 13 games.
-Goaltending has become an issue with the Wild in their last four losses. Minnesota has given up 19 goals in those losses with old friend Cam Talbot having lost his last three starts.
-Minnesota has played the Flames tough at the Saddledome, going 5-5-0 in their last 10 when making the trip to Calgary.
-The Flames and Wild haven’t played since January 9th...of 2020, a span of 779 days, with the Flames winning 2-1.
Game Social
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
SBN Minnesota Wild Coverage: Hockey Wilderness
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 1 - Vancouver Canucks 7
Minnesota Wild 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 3
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane (F): 4 points in last 5 games
Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello (F): 9 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Milan Lucic (F): 3 points in last 12 games
Minnesota Wild
Marcus Foligno (F): 1 point in last 8 games
Last Time They Tangled
1/9/20: Calgary Flames 2 - Minnesota Wild 1
