Flames Return Home To Face The Minnesota Wild

Calgary Flames vs Minnesota Wild, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 30-14-6 (66 pts) - Minnesota Wild 31-15-3 (65 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: CBC, SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Minnesota (-115) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild 30-14-6 Record 31-15-3 66 Points 65 1st Pacific Division 3rd Central 14-4-4 Home Record 16-4-1 16-10-2 Road Record 15-11-2 168 GF 183 121 GA 147 21.7 (11th) PP 20.3 (16th) 84.3 (6th) PK 79.3 (19th) Mangiapane (26) Goals Leader Kaprizov (23) Gaudreau (64) Points Leader Kaprizov (62) Lucic (57) PIM Foligno (87) Markstrom (.926) Save% Kahkonen (.921) 4-1-0 Last 5 1-4-0 51-40-4 Overall VS 40-51-4

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 23-11-5, 2.11 GAA, .926 SV%

Minnesota: Talbot (E)- 19-11-1, 2.94 GAA, .910 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Minnesota: Matt Dumba (LBI/IR), Jordan Greenway (UBI/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Calgary will look to start another winning streak as they had their 10 game run crushed by Vancouver on Thursday 7-1.

-The Flames still have a streak going as they’ve won 10 in a row at the Saddledome.

-Calgary will play 7 out of their next 10 at home, which is a good thing for the Flames seeing they’re 14-4-4 on home ice.

-The Wild have hit a small rough patch, dropping two in a row and 4 of their last five.

-That little dip came on the heels of a streak of them winning 11 out of 13 games.

-Goaltending has become an issue with the Wild in their last four losses. Minnesota has given up 19 goals in those losses with old friend Cam Talbot having lost his last three starts.

-Minnesota has played the Flames tough at the Saddledome, going 5-5-0 in their last 10 when making the trip to Calgary.

-The Flames and Wild haven’t played since January 9th...of 2020, a span of 779 days, with the Flames winning 2-1.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @HockeyWildernes, @NHLFlames @MNWild, #Flames, #MNWild, #CGYvsMIN

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - Vancouver Canucks 7

Minnesota Wild 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane (F): 4 points in last 5 games

Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello (F): 9 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Milan Lucic (F): 3 points in last 12 games

Minnesota Wild

Marcus Foligno (F): 1 point in last 8 games

Last Time They Tangled

1/9/20: Calgary Flames 2 - Minnesota Wild 1