The Morning After Vancouver: The Streaks Are Over

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Winning Streak Is Done: The Flames 10 game winning streak came to an end last night with a 7-1 loss to the Canucks. The 2021-22 Flames will forever be tied with the 1978-79 Atlanta Flames and 2016-17 Calgary Flames with the franchise best 10 wins in a row.

-Lindy’s Streak Is Done: Elias Lindholm had his 8 game goal scoring streak snapped last night as well. The Flames centre will now be tied for the most games in a row with a goal scored with Gary Roberts and Kent Nilsson.

-PK Blue: The Flames have the third best PK in the NHL, but they had a heavy load to carry last night. Calgary took seven penalties on the night and were only able to kill 4, which certainly led to their downfall last night.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on the loss tonight in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/tXqycNyRG6 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 25, 2022