HOTN: Andrew Mangiapane Stops The Shutout

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames winning streak is over after a gross second period that allowed Vancouver to take a 5-0 lead into the third. The Canucks added two more and were cruising to a 7-0 victory.

Thatcher Demko was the story of the night for Vancouver as he shut the Flames down all night long and was 2:07 away from his second shutout of the season. Andrew Mangiapane would have none of it. The Flames forward came streaking in and waited out Demko, faked him out and got the Flames only marker of the night, ending the shutout and giving the Flames something to “hang their hat on.”