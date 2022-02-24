 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines vs VAN

No Lineup Changes On The West Coast

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: FEB 21 Jets at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks

Having tied a franchise record for consecutive wins with a ten-game long streak, the Flames will stick with what works in tonight’s road matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV, there will be no changes for skaters and Jacob Markstrom will get the nod in the blue paint against his former team.

