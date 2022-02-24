Projected Lines vs VAN

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks
Having tied a franchise record for consecutive wins with a ten-game long streak, the Flames will stick with what works in tonight’s road matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV, there will be no changes for skaters and Jacob Markstrom will get the nod in the blue paint against his former team.
Tonight's #Flames lines vs. Vancouver
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Lucic-Monahan-Toffoli
Dube-Ruzicka-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom starts against his former team.
