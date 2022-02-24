Flames Winning Streak Ends At 10 As Canucks Demolish Calgary 7-1

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: None

2nd: VAN 3:42- PPG Pettersson (Hughes/Boeser), VAN 10:18- PPG Miller (Pettersson/Hughes), VAN 10:50- Horvat (Unassisted), VAN 18:42- PPG Horvat (Boeser/Miller), VAN 19:55- Penalty Shot Miller

3rd: VAN 4:33- Garland (Miller/Pearson), VAN 7:23- SHG Pettersson (Unassisted), CGY 17:53- Mangiapane (Coleman/Backlund)

The Flames weren’t going to win out, so let’s just get that out of the way. Would it have been nice to win the 11th game and set a franchise record? Sure. But, at the end of the day it’s about winning the Pacific and going to the playoffs and now the Flames can stop answering questions about winning streaks.

Vancouver tossed on their “black skate” jerseys tonight and tossed seven pucks into the Flames net in a complete undressing of Calgary in Vancouver tonight.

The second period was the Flames undoing as Vancouver scored five times during the period in a variety of ways. Power play. Even strength. Penalty shot. Basically, if it could go wrong for the Flames in the second frame, it did.

There’s no point in rehashing this further. Calgary gave up two more goals in the third period and limped back home with a 7-1 loss under their belt.

Highlights

Andrew Mangiapane nets the Flames only goal on the night

Final Thoughts

-Elias Lindholm will remained tied with Gary Roberts and Kent Nilsson with an 8 game goal scoring streak as he was held off the scoresheet tonight.

-Dan Vladar saw some action tonight as Jacob Markstrom lost a skate blade and couldn’t get it fixed. He immediately had to deal with a PK and allowed a goal on the second shot he saw and a little over a minute later he allowed a goal on a penalty shot. Not ideal.

-The Flames PK came into this game killing 11 of 11, but they were WAY off tonight. It didn’t help that the Flames took 7 penalties on the night, but they gave up three goals while playing down a skater and that can’t happen.

-Outside of Jacob Markstrom (in spite of surrendering 4 goals), Nikita Zadorov and Erik Gudbranson and maybe Milan Lucic, no one on the Flames roster showed up tonight. They were brutal across the board.

-Let’s give credit where credit is due. The Canucks played fast and Thatcher Demko was absolutely outstanding. He had multiple highlight reel saves on the night, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced on the night. Vancouver also blocked 25 shots and never allowed the Flames to get into any kind of rhythm.

-While Calgary’s best players were non-existent, the Canucks’ best came to play. J.T. Miller had a 4 point night. Elias Pettersson had a 3 point night. Quinn Hughes had two points. Brock Boeser had a two point night. Bo Horvat had a two goal night. You aren’t beating anyone when their best players put forth that kind of effort.

Flame Of The Game

Erik Gudbranson (D): 2 SOG, 3 hits, 2 blocked shots

What’s Next?

2/26: Calgary Flames vs Minnesota Wild, 8 PM MT