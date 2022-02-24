The Flames Hit The Road After Seven Straight At Home

Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks, 8 PM MT, Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC

Calgary Flames 30-13-6 (66 pts) - Vancouver Canucks 24-22-6 (54 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Vancouver (+100) O/U: 5.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames Vancouver Canucks 30-13-6 Record 24-22-6 66 Points 54 1st Pacific Division 6th Pacific 14-4-4 Home Record 11-10-3 16-9-2 Road Record 13-12-3 167 GF 137 114 GA 145 21.8 (11th) PP 19.5 (16th) 85.6 (3rd) PK 69.9 (32nd) Mangiapane (25) Goals Leader Miller (18) Gaudreau (64) Points Leader Miller (53) Gudbranson (51) PIM Myers (48) Markstrom (.928) Save% Demko (.918) 5-0-0 Last 5 3-2-0 167-130-33 Overall VS 130-167-33

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 23-10-5, 2.06 GAA, .928 SV%

Canucks: Demko (E)- 21-16-2, 2.66 GAA, .916 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Vancouver: Brandon Sutter (Covid/LT-IR), Tucker Poolman (Illness/IR), Micheal Ferland (Head/LT-IR), Brady Keeper (Leg/LT-IR), Kyle Burroughs (Undisclosed/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames can set a franchise record for wins in a row with their 11th tonight. They tied the Calgary record of 10 in a row and Atlanta record of 10 in a row with their 3-1 victory over the Jets.

-Elias Lindholm is the hottest goal scorer in the NHL. He has a goal in 8 straight and can set a franchise record if he scores in his 9th straight tonight.

-It’s been a while since the Flames played outside of Calgary, but they are 3-2-0 in their last 5 away from the Dome.

-Vancouver has not played well at Rogers Arena as their 11-10-3 record shows. They are 3-2-0 in their last five at home, but the two losses have been rough. In those two defeats to the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders the ‘Nucks have been outscored 13-7.

-A while back the Canucks were making a push in the Pacific Division by winning 10 of 12 from November 29 - January 1, but since the change of the calendar it’s been tough sledding with the team going 8-7-3 in their last 18 games.

-The Flames are 6-4-0 in their last 10 trips to see the Canucks.

-It’s going to look like the 80’s this evening in Vancouver with the Flames wearing their current road uniforms and the Canucks sporting the “black skate” jerseys from the 80’s.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @NucksMisconduct, @NHLFlames @Canucks, #Flames, #Canucks, #CGYvsVAN

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

SBN Vancouver Canucks Coverage: Nucks Misconduct

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - Winnipeg Jets 1

Vancouver Canucks 5 - Seattle Kraken 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 10 points in last 5 games

Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller (C): 7 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

None

Vancouver Canucks

Conor Garland (F): 4 goals in last 19 games

Last Time They Tangled

1/29: Calgary Flames 1 - Vancouver Canucks 0