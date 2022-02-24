The Flames Hit The Road After Seven Straight At Home

Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks, 8 PM MT, Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC
Calgary Flames 30-13-6 (66 pts) - Vancouver Canucks 24-22-6 (54 pts)
TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Vancouver (+100) O/U: 5.5
|Calgary Flames
|Vancouver Canucks
|30-13-6
|Record
|24-22-6
|66
|Points
|54
|1st Pacific
|Division
|6th Pacific
|14-4-4
|Home Record
|11-10-3
|16-9-2
|Road Record
|13-12-3
|167
|GF
|137
|114
|GA
|145
|21.8 (11th)
|PP
|19.5 (16th)
|85.6 (3rd)
|PK
|69.9 (32nd)
|Mangiapane (25)
|Goals Leader
|Miller (18)
|Gaudreau (64)
|Points Leader
|Miller (53)
|Gudbranson (51)
|PIM
|Myers (48)
|Markstrom (.928)
|Save%
|Demko (.918)
|5-0-0
|Last 5
|3-2-0
|167-130-33
|Overall VS
|130-167-33
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 23-10-5, 2.06 GAA, .928 SV%
Canucks: Demko (E)- 21-16-2, 2.66 GAA, .916 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Vancouver: Brandon Sutter (Covid/LT-IR), Tucker Poolman (Illness/IR), Micheal Ferland (Head/LT-IR), Brady Keeper (Leg/LT-IR), Kyle Burroughs (Undisclosed/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames can set a franchise record for wins in a row with their 11th tonight. They tied the Calgary record of 10 in a row and Atlanta record of 10 in a row with their 3-1 victory over the Jets.
-Elias Lindholm is the hottest goal scorer in the NHL. He has a goal in 8 straight and can set a franchise record if he scores in his 9th straight tonight.
-It’s been a while since the Flames played outside of Calgary, but they are 3-2-0 in their last 5 away from the Dome.
-Vancouver has not played well at Rogers Arena as their 11-10-3 record shows. They are 3-2-0 in their last five at home, but the two losses have been rough. In those two defeats to the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders the ‘Nucks have been outscored 13-7.
-A while back the Canucks were making a push in the Pacific Division by winning 10 of 12 from November 29 - January 1, but since the change of the calendar it’s been tough sledding with the team going 8-7-3 in their last 18 games.
-The Flames are 6-4-0 in their last 10 trips to see the Canucks.
-It’s going to look like the 80’s this evening in Vancouver with the Flames wearing their current road uniforms and the Canucks sporting the “black skate” jerseys from the 80’s.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @NucksMisconduct, @NHLFlames @Canucks, #Flames, #Canucks, #CGYvsVAN
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
SBN Vancouver Canucks Coverage: Nucks Misconduct
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 3 - Winnipeg Jets 1
Vancouver Canucks 5 - Seattle Kraken 2
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm (C): 10 points in last 5 games
Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller (C): 7 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
None
Vancouver Canucks
Conor Garland (F): 4 goals in last 19 games
Last Time They Tangled
1/29: Calgary Flames 1 - Vancouver Canucks 0
