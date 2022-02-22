Elias Lindholm Takes Home The First Star For Last Week

It's been the Elias Lindholm Show lately for the Calgary Flames. The less heralded, but equally as talented member of the Flames top line has been on quite a streak. Last night he scored in his 8th straight game (tying a Flames record), helping Calgary tie a franchise record with 10 straight wins. Prior to the contest Lindholm was named the NHL's First Star for his play last week.

In three games last week the centre had four goals and four assists, giving him eight points on the week. That was good enough for the top spot and that's now back to back weeks for the Flames with the First Star as Jacob Markstrom won it the week before. It's also the fourth time a Flames has been in the top three with Johnny Gaudreau doing that twice.

Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars rounded out the top three.