The Morning After Winnipeg: We're All About Milestones Today

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-10 & Counting: Let's start with the obvious and that's the Flames 10 game winning streak. That amount of victories in a row ties the Calgary record of 10 straight by the 2016-17 team and the Atlanta Flames record of 10 straight in 1978-79.

-7's: The Flames also set an NHL record as a team yesterday. Their 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets was their 7th in a row at the Dome, sweeping a 7 game home stand. They are the first team in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

-8 & Counting: It took two times, but Elias Lindholm was able to score a goal yesterday against Winnipeg. The game winning marker came at the 19:14 mark of the third and gave the Flames a 2-1 lead. That goal gave Lindholm his eighth straight contest with a goal, tying him with Gary Roberts and Kent Nilsson for the Flames record for most consecutive games with a goal.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"I don't put a whole lot into 10 in a row unless they were 10 in a row in the playoffs."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter checks in after today's 3-1 victory over the Jets. pic.twitter.com/7yzoWIq2QI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2022