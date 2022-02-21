Calgary Wins 10th Straight, Lindholm Ties Nilsson and Roberts

Official Stats

Scoring

First Period

None

Second Period

CGY [1] Monahan (8) (Mangiapane (9), Hanifin (19)) 1:07 PPG

WPG [1] Tononato (5) (Pionk (18), Dillon (14)) 7:39

Third Period

CGY [2] Lindholm (23) (Gaudreau (44)) 19:13

CGY [3] Toffoli (11) (Backlund (15), Coleman (11)) 19:49 EN

Game Note

-10: It was just under 5 years ago that the Flames found themselves in this exact situation for the first time since 1978, when they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 14th, 2017. That situation happens to be a 10 game winning streak, which the Flames have now accomplished for the third time in franchise history. That 2017 streak ended with a home loss to the Boston Bruins, and failed to set a new record, which this team will have a chance to surpass on Thursday in Vancouver.

-8: Elias Lindholm also tied a franchise record as he scored in his eighth consecutive game, as he ties Gary Roberts and and fellow Swede Kent Nilsson for that honour. Roberts had 10 in 8, while Nilsson had 8, with Lindholm sliding right between them with 9 on his streak. He actually accomplished this feat in the second period, but an offside challenge nullified it. The actual goal came with a mere 43 seconds remaining in the game on a clutch deflection of a Johnny Gaudreau shot. That too was challenged for interference, but there was little doubt this time around.

-One Goal Games: After a luxurious period during this win streak of an endless barrage of goals, the Flames have been forced to win other ways with some strong goaltending in town. Although a much stronger opponent, the Jets played very much like the Kraken from Saturday night, as alternating goals was followed by a long stretch of defensive dominance. Just like against Seattle, Calgary battled through the fruitless chances to capitalize at an important time and get wins in playoff style games.

-Line Shuffle: With rumours of certain players being scratched, it came somewhat of a surprise to see some line changes instead. Sean Monahan scored the game’s opening goal from his new spot on the second powerplay as Tyler Toffoli moved up a unit. Dillon Dube looked engaged in a fourth line role with Adam Ruzicka, while the Monahan and Toffoli duo failed to get much time together in a penalty filled affair. The newest Flame managed to pot the empty netter to give him two goals in his first four Flames games.

-Steady as Ever: Jacob Markstrom surpassed his win total from last season in 4 fewer starts, as he won his 23rd game of the year. With no more than 2 goals allowed in his last 7 starts and his game turning into the model of consistency, the Vezina discussion should be revolving around him more and more.