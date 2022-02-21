HOTN: Lindholm Extends The Flames Winning Streak & His Goal Streak

Highlight Of The Night

Well, it took two tries, but Elias Lindholm was able to get the Flames a lead that they would not relinquish with 46 seconds left in a tie game.

Lindholm had his first goal of the night taken off the board due to a challenge (offside) and the NHL tried to take the second one off the board with a Situation Room Review for goaltender interference, which wasn't there.

The red hot Flames centre positioned himself out front and tipped home a Johnny Gaudreau shot to give the Flames a 2-1 lead, which they would not give up and actually add to (Tyler Toffoli empty better). The goal gave the Flames their 10th straight victory, tying a franchise record. The goal also gives Lindholm makers in eight straight, tying a franchise record as well.