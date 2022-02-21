Calgary Looks To Tie Franchise Record Of 10 Wins In A Row Today

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets, 2 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 29-13-6 (64 pts) - Winnipeg Jets 22-19-8 (52 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-115) Winnipeg (-105) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Winnipeg Jets 29-13-6 Record 22-19-8 64 Points 52 1st Pacific Division 6th Central 13-4-4 Home Wins 13-10-1 16-9-2 Road Wins 9-9-7 164 GF 143 113 GA 143 21.7 (11th) PP 21.2 (14th) 85.3 (3rd) PK 75.2 (27th) Mangiapane (25) Goals Leader Connor (29) Gaudreau (63) Points Leader Connor (54) Gudbranson (49) PIM Dubois (56) Markstrom (.927) Save% Comrie (.916) 5-0-0 Last 5 3-2-0 23-22-1 Overall VS 22-23-1

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 22-10-5, 2.09 GAA, .927 SV%

Winnipeg: Hellebuyck (E)- 17-17-7, 2.82 GAA, .913 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Winnipeg: Bryan Little (Head/IR-LT), Nathan Beulieu (LBI/IR), Nickolaj Ehlers (Knee/IR-LT), Andrew Copp (UBI/Out), C.J. Suess (UBI/IR), Cole Perfetti (UBI/Out), Dylan Samberg (UBI/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames can tie a franchise record with their 10th win in a row this afternoon, which is a record currently owned by the 2016-17 Flames.

-Calgary has been dominating at home and it’s been a long time coming. Calgary has won 9 out of their last 10, including 9 straight at the Dome. That push has taken their home record from 4-4-4 to a very solid 13-4-4.

-Elias Lindholm is quietly getting it done at home. He has scored in seven straight games with 8 goals and a total of 12 points over that stretch.

-The Flames have struggled with Winnipeg at home, losing 6 out the last 10 times the Jets have come to Calgary.

-Winnipeg is seeing their season slip away as they sit at 6th in the Central Division and have gone 5-6-3 in their last 14.

-Connor Hellebuyck has had the Flames number lately, winning 8 of his last 10 starts against the Flames.

-The Winnipeg PP has been struggling finding itself a meek 5 for it’s last 20.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @ArcticIceHockey, @ NHLFlames, @NHLJets, #Flames, #GoJetsGo, #CGYvsWPG

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Winnipeg Jets SBN Coverage: Arctic Ice Hockey

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 2 - Seattle Kraken 1

Winnipeg Jets 2 - Edmonton Oilers 4

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): goals in 7 straight games

Winnipeg Jets

Blake Wheeler (F): 12 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

None

Winnipeg Jets

Nate Schmidt (D): 2 goals in last 35 games

Last Time They Tangled

11/27: Calgary Flames 2 - Winnipeg Jets 4