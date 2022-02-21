Calgary Looks To Tie Franchise Record Of 10 Wins In A Row Today

Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets, 2 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 29-13-6 (64 pts) - Winnipeg Jets 22-19-8 (52 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-115) Winnipeg (-105) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Winnipeg Jets
|29-13-6
|Record
|22-19-8
|64
|Points
|52
|1st Pacific
|Division
|6th Central
|13-4-4
|Home Wins
|13-10-1
|16-9-2
|Road Wins
|9-9-7
|164
|GF
|143
|113
|GA
|143
|21.7 (11th)
|PP
|21.2 (14th)
|85.3 (3rd)
|PK
|75.2 (27th)
|Mangiapane (25)
|Goals Leader
|Connor (29)
|Gaudreau (63)
|Points Leader
|Connor (54)
|Gudbranson (49)
|PIM
|Dubois (56)
|Markstrom (.927)
|Save%
|Comrie (.916)
|5-0-0
|Last 5
|3-2-0
|23-22-1
|Overall VS
|22-23-1
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 22-10-5, 2.09 GAA, .927 SV%
Winnipeg: Hellebuyck (E)- 17-17-7, 2.82 GAA, .913 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Winnipeg: Bryan Little (Head/IR-LT), Nathan Beulieu (LBI/IR), Nickolaj Ehlers (Knee/IR-LT), Andrew Copp (UBI/Out), C.J. Suess (UBI/IR), Cole Perfetti (UBI/Out), Dylan Samberg (UBI/IR)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames can tie a franchise record with their 10th win in a row this afternoon, which is a record currently owned by the 2016-17 Flames.
-Calgary has been dominating at home and it’s been a long time coming. Calgary has won 9 out of their last 10, including 9 straight at the Dome. That push has taken their home record from 4-4-4 to a very solid 13-4-4.
-Elias Lindholm is quietly getting it done at home. He has scored in seven straight games with 8 goals and a total of 12 points over that stretch.
-The Flames have struggled with Winnipeg at home, losing 6 out the last 10 times the Jets have come to Calgary.
-Winnipeg is seeing their season slip away as they sit at 6th in the Central Division and have gone 5-6-3 in their last 14.
-Connor Hellebuyck has had the Flames number lately, winning 8 of his last 10 starts against the Flames.
-The Winnipeg PP has been struggling finding itself a meek 5 for it’s last 20.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @ArcticIceHockey, @ NHLFlames, @NHLJets, #Flames, #GoJetsGo, #CGYvsWPG
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Winnipeg Jets SBN Coverage: Arctic Ice Hockey
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 2 - Seattle Kraken 1
Winnipeg Jets 2 - Edmonton Oilers 4
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm (C): goals in 7 straight games
Winnipeg Jets
Blake Wheeler (F): 12 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
None
Winnipeg Jets
Nate Schmidt (D): 2 goals in last 35 games
Last Time They Tangled
11/27: Calgary Flames 2 - Winnipeg Jets 4
Loading comments...