 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 10: Flames & Kraken, Jacob Markstrom’s Season & Reader Questions

We’re looking at Jacob Markstrom and where he stands against other Flames greats.

By markparkinson14 and MGMacGillivray
/ new

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

It’s time for another Mark & Michael’s Musings and we’re talking a lot about the Flames. We looked back at the Flames 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken, look into current and past Flames goalies and take reader questions.

Episode 10: Hosted by Mark and Michael

-Flames and Kraken recap

-10 in a row? The 2016-17 Flames vs the current team

-Jacob Markstrom vs Mike Vernon and Miikka Kiprusoff

-Flames schedule

<break>

-Reader questions: What’s the deal with Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk? If the Flames make a trade what will it be for? What do you put in a turkey burger?

-Canucks skate logo: yay or nay?

If you liked this podcast, find all Matchsticks and Gasoline podcasts at iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music. Just search “Matchsticks and Gasoline.”

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...