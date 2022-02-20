Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 10: Flames & Kraken, Jacob Markstrom’s Season & Reader Questions

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

It’s time for another Mark & Michael’s Musings and we’re talking a lot about the Flames. We looked back at the Flames 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken, look into current and past Flames goalies and take reader questions.

Episode 10: Hosted by Mark and Michael

-Flames and Kraken recap

-10 in a row? The 2016-17 Flames vs the current team

-Jacob Markstrom vs Mike Vernon and Miikka Kiprusoff

-Flames schedule

<break>

-Reader questions: What’s the deal with Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk? If the Flames make a trade what will it be for? What do you put in a turkey burger?

-Canucks skate logo: yay or nay?

