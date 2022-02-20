The Morning After Seattle: Elias Lindholm Flying Under The Radar

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Seven And Counting: He’s not as flashy as Johnny Gaudreau and he’s certainly not as Chucky as Matthew Tkachuk, but does Elias Lindholm get the job done! The Flames centre got the GWG last night, which was his 22nd goal on the season and it also extended his goal scoring streak. Lindholm now has goals in seven straight and the Flames are rolling.

-Streak Snapped: One third of that juggernaut top line was left off the score sheet and that was Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau had his 8 game point streak halted last night, during which he had 1 goal and 8 helpers.

-Back Stop Extraordinaire: Jacob Markstrom is certainly going to get the lion’s share of the starts the rest of the way and he’s doing it with ease. He’s started 13 out of the last 14 games for Calgary and had only two hiccups in that stretch (3 goals vs Dallas and 4 vs Edmonton). Otherwise he’s been solid, winning seven in a row and not giving up more than two goals in any of those starts (including last night’s 2-1 victory).

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives his take on the 2-1 victory over the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/3l6oVmDPzT — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 20, 2022