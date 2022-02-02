Flames beat the Coyotes in a multi-goal clash

Scoring Summary

First Period

CGY [1] Coleman (9) (Mangiapane, Tanev) 2:58

ARI [1] Galchenyuk (2) (Chychrun, Keller) 8:34

CGY [2] Lindholm (15) (Gaudreau, Tanev) 19:50

Second Period

ARI [2] Keller (17) (Schmaltz) 4:14

CGY [3] Tanev (3) (Coleman, Mangiapane) 15:15

Third Period

CGY [4] Coleman (10) (Kylington, Tanev) 12:06

Advanced Stats

65.19% CF% (Corsi For %)

19 High Danger Scoring Chances

67.22% xGF% (Expected Goals For %)

After coming off a huge comeback win against the Stars, the Flames went over to Glendale to take on the struggling Arizona Coyotes. This one was certainly a dandy as the two teams were never really evenly matched, as the Flames took it to the Coyotes from the first period onward. Pummeling the Coyotes with 50 shots on the net and just taking it to them in every aspect of the game.

1st Period

The first goal of the game was scored by Blake Coleman off a beautiful play in the offensive zone. Blake Coleman corralled the puck off a fluker towards the net and then buried it past Vejmelka.

PICKLES!!! Gets an early one to make it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/3DhZedDUSf — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 3, 2022

Alex Galchenyuk would answer right back with a goal of his own to tie this one. A terrible defensive breakdown would lead to the goal.

Later on in the period, Erik Gudbranson took offence to a hit from Liam O’Brien and proceeded to drop the gloves in a good old donnybrook. What a great tilt from the tough veteran

With just 20 seconds left in the first period, Johnny Gaudreau would make his trademarked zone entry and would fool the defenders to send a pass right onto the stick of Elias Lindholm, who would send a rocket to the top of the net to make it 2-1.

LINDYY!! Makes it 2-1 off a beautiful feed from Johnny Hockey #Flames pic.twitter.com/srP0RxHcZy — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 3, 2022

2nd Period

To open up the 2nd period, Clayton Keller would get his 17th of the season off a misplay from Gudbranson to tie the game at 2. The giveaway would put the puck right onto Nick Schmaltz’s stick, who would feed Keller with a beautiful pass.

Chris Tanev would answer right back with a seeing-eye shot from the point to make it 3-2. He'd get a nice feed from Blake Coleman and would send one to the net and Vejmelka had no chance at this one.

TANEV!! Scores a seeing eye shot to make it 3-2 #Flames pic.twitter.com/O78iKmbOjD — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 3, 2022

3rd Period

About 12 minutes into the third, Oliver Kylington would make a beautiful attempt at keeping it in which would lead to a second goal from Blake Coleman. Pickles would deflect a shot from the point, that would go between the wickets of Karel Vejmelka to make it 4-2.

COLEMAN!!! Gets his second of the game with a nasty tip-in to make it 4-2 #Flames pic.twitter.com/INUHd9Cp1L — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 3, 2022

A complete game effort from the Flames, as they take it to the Coyotes and win their 2nd straight game. Jacob Markstrom stops 26 of the 28 shots he faced and posts a .929 save percentage. Great way to end off the week, as they head into the All Star break with a win.

Flame of the Game

Chris Tanev. He finishes the night with 4 points (1 goal and 3 assists). Great night from one of the Flames more steady defencemen on the backend.