HOTN: Blake Coleman Redirects The Flames To Victory

Highlight Of The Night
Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2
“Blake Coleman was angry that day my friend...like an old man, sending soup back at a deli.”
What a night for the Flames #20! Blake Coleman opened the scoring on the night at the 2:58 mark of the first period. Then he closed the scoring at the 12:06 mark of the final frame. In the in-between he agitated the Coyotes at the face off circle. Then, just before he scored his second of the night, he absolutely destroyed a member of the Coyotes with a body check.
But his best of the night was his second and final marker of the game that put the Flames up 4-2. Coleman set himself up out front and waited for a Chris Tanev shot to come his way and perfectly tipped and redirected the puck into the Arizona net to put the nail on the Coyotes coffin on the night.
