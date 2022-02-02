Flames Get Their First Look At The Coyotes In Almost Two Years

Calgary Flames @ Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 PM MT, Gila River Arena, Glendale AZ

Calgary Flames 22-13-6 (50 pts) - Arizona Coyotes 11-29-4 (26 pts)

TV: SN360, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Arizona (+100) O/U: 5.5

NHL Standings

Head To Head Calgary Flames Arizona Coyotes 22-13-6 Record 11-29-4 50 Points 26 4th Pacific Division 8th Central 7-4-4 Home Record 5-15-1 15-9-2 Road Record 6-14-3 130 GF 96 102 GA 161 21.5 (12th) PP 12.7 (32nd) 84.2 (5th) PK 72.7 (31st) Tkachuk (20) Goals Leader Keller (16) Gaudreau (53) Points Leader Keller (36) Lucic (40) PIM O'Brien (89) Markstrom (.923) Save% Vejmelka (.902) 4-1-0 Last 5 1-4-0 106-91-20 Overall VS 91-106-20

Starting Goalies (E-Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Vladar (E)- 6-3-1, 2.64 GAA, .911 SV%

Arizona: Vejmelka (C)- 6-17-1, 3.39 GAA, .902 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

Arizona: Jay Beagle (LBI/IR), Carter Hutton (Ankle/IR), Johan Larsson (LBI/Out), Conor Timmins (Knee/IR), Barrett Hayton (Hand/IR), Dmitrij Jaskin (LBI/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Arizona is bad. Like, bottom of the league in most categories bad: worst PP, 2nd to worst PK, most goals allowed, 2nd least goals scored

-Despite being that bad, three of Arizona’s 22 points have come against the best team in the Central Division, the Colorado Avalanche.

- Since coming back from the Christmas Break, Arizona has played 15 games and are 5-9-1 over that stretch, with a 5 game losing skid being the lowest point of that time frame.

-Arizona has allowed 79 goals at home, which is third worst in the league and their 15 home losses is the worst overall this season.

-Liam O’Brien leads the NHL in PIM with 89 this season and he leads the NHL in fighting majors with 9.

-The Flames are 7-3-0 in their last 10 meetings with Arizona, but are 3-3-0 in their last six trips to the desert.

-Calgary can extend their winning streak to 3 with a victory tonight.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @Five4Howling, @NHLFlames, @ArizonaCoyotes, #Yotes, #Flames, #CGYvsARI

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Arizona Coyotes SBN Coverage: Five For Howling

#Yotes host the Flames with both teams playing in the second game of a back-to-back https://t.co/upKzodxF35 — Five For Howling (@Five4Howling) February 2, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 3

Arizona Coyotes 3 - Colorado Avalanche 2 (S))

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson (D): 3 points in last 5 games

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller (F): 6 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Erik Gudbranson (D): 2 points in last 9 games

Arizona Coyotes

Phil Kessel (F): 1 goal in last 17 games

Last Time They Tangled

3/6/20: Calgary Flames 3 - Arizona Coyotes 2