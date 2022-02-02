Flames Get Their First Look At The Coyotes In Almost Two Years

Calgary Flames @ Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 PM MT, Gila River Arena, Glendale AZ
Calgary Flames 22-13-6 (50 pts) - Arizona Coyotes 11-29-4 (26 pts)
TV: SN360, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Arizona (+100) O/U: 5.5
|Calgary Flames
|Arizona Coyotes
|22-13-6
|Record
|11-29-4
|50
|Points
|26
|4th Pacific
|Division
|8th Central
|7-4-4
|Home Record
|5-15-1
|15-9-2
|Road Record
|6-14-3
|130
|GF
|96
|102
|GA
|161
|21.5 (12th)
|PP
|12.7 (32nd)
|84.2 (5th)
|PK
|72.7 (31st)
|Tkachuk (20)
|Goals Leader
|Keller (16)
|Gaudreau (53)
|Points Leader
|Keller (36)
|Lucic (40)
|PIM
|O'Brien (89)
|Markstrom (.923)
|Save%
|Vejmelka (.902)
|4-1-0
|Last 5
|1-4-0
|106-91-20
|Overall VS
|91-106-20
Starting Goalies (E-Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Vladar (E)- 6-3-1, 2.64 GAA, .911 SV%
Arizona: Vejmelka (C)- 6-17-1, 3.39 GAA, .902 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
Arizona: Jay Beagle (LBI/IR), Carter Hutton (Ankle/IR), Johan Larsson (LBI/Out), Conor Timmins (Knee/IR), Barrett Hayton (Hand/IR), Dmitrij Jaskin (LBI/IR)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Arizona is bad. Like, bottom of the league in most categories bad: worst PP, 2nd to worst PK, most goals allowed, 2nd least goals scored
-Despite being that bad, three of Arizona’s 22 points have come against the best team in the Central Division, the Colorado Avalanche.
- Since coming back from the Christmas Break, Arizona has played 15 games and are 5-9-1 over that stretch, with a 5 game losing skid being the lowest point of that time frame.
-Arizona has allowed 79 goals at home, which is third worst in the league and their 15 home losses is the worst overall this season.
-Liam O’Brien leads the NHL in PIM with 89 this season and he leads the NHL in fighting majors with 9.
-The Flames are 7-3-0 in their last 10 meetings with Arizona, but are 3-3-0 in their last six trips to the desert.
-Calgary can extend their winning streak to 3 with a victory tonight.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @Five4Howling, @NHLFlames, @ArizonaCoyotes, #Yotes, #Flames, #CGYvsARI
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Arizona Coyotes SBN Coverage: Five For Howling
#Yotes host the Flames with both teams playing in the second game of a back-to-back https://t.co/upKzodxF35— Five For Howling (@Five4Howling) February 2, 2022
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 4 - Dallas Stars 3
Arizona Coyotes 3 - Colorado Avalanche 2 (S))
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Rasmus Andersson (D): 3 points in last 5 games
Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller (F): 6 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Erik Gudbranson (D): 2 points in last 9 games
Arizona Coyotes
Phil Kessel (F): 1 goal in last 17 games
Last Time They Tangled
3/6/20: Calgary Flames 3 - Arizona Coyotes 2
Loading comments...