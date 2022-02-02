The Morning After Dallas: Flames Do Something For The First Time This Season

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Battling Back: The Flames pulled one out last night and did something for the first time this season. Calgary was able to overcome a two goal deficit last night, defeating the Dallas Stars 4-3, making it the first time the Flames won a game when trailing after 40 minutes.

-Road Warrior: Andrew Mangiapane scored his 20th goal of the season last night. That marker was his 19th on the road this season, once again, tying him with Leon Draisaitl for the league leader in that category. It also marks the first time Mangiapane hit the 20 goal mark for his career.

-Only Rookie Points: Adam Ruzicka fed Trevor Lewis for a beautiful goal last night and the pass was a very veteran savvy move on the rooks part. He now has two goals and two points and has the only points by a Flames rookie this season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"In the third period we picked it up. We played at a faster pace."#Flames associate coach Kirk Muller speaks with the media after the win in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/dHMkN6KDOk — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 2, 2022

"It was a great comeback victory."



Andrew Mangiapane shares his thoughts on the 4-3 win over the Stars. pic.twitter.com/koVcGwC9n7 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 2, 2022