Lindholm and Flames Extend Streaks In Giordano’s Return

Official Stats

Scoring

First Period

CGY [1] Tkachuk (24) (Lindholm (26), Zadorov (10)) 3:02

SEA [1] Jarnkrok (10) (N/A) 12:26

Second Period

None

Third Period

CGY [2] Lindholm (22) (Tanev (14), Tkachuk (32)) 7:31

Game Notes

-Welcome Back Gio: The longtime Flames captain, who had to reschedule this big night after it’s initial date in December, returned to Calgary for the first time in a meaningful game since he was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft. He received a video tribute with accompanying ovation, a cheer on his first touch of the puck, and a nice group mauling from Matthew Tkachuk and co. after the final whistle.

-(Mostly) Avoided the Trap: A weak opponent looked to potentially bring the end of the Flames long winning streak to an end as the game entered the third period tied at one. The Flames missed a myriad of open nets and faced some phenomenal goaltending from Philipp Grubauer in a night where they badly outshot their opponent. Despite the overall chaos the game seemed to find itself in at times, Calgary secured the win on a night they had no business not doing so and further differentiated their identity from Flames teams of past who always seemed to find a way to lose these games.

-First Line Magic: Johnny Gaudreau had a rare statistical blanking as his linemates finished some great plays without him. Elias Lindholm secured and swung a loose puck to Matthew Tkachuk free in the high slot for the opening goal, and the only shot to beat the Kraken netminder for the next 44 minutes. Lindholm would also be the hero to finally solve Grubauer after that long scoreless drought, as he whipped a spinning wrist shot over the German’s blocker for the game winner.