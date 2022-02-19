Projected Lines vs SEA

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken
Scotiabank Saddledome 8:00PM
On an absolute run at the moment, the Flames have won eight straight games and will be sticking with the lineup that has brought recent success. Despite getting dinged up against Anaheim, both Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin are projected to be in. Adam Ruzicka faced a fine from player safety stemming from the Anaheim game, but saw no supplementary suspension and will not miss time. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Dube-Monahan-Toffoli
Lucic-Ruzicka-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
There will be no changes for the skaters, and Jacob Markstrom will be back in the blue paint. He has been victorious in his last five starts including a shutout of the Vegas Golden Knights on February 9th.
