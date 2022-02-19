HOTN: Jacob Markstrom Stacks ‘Em

Highlight Of The Night

There wasn’t a lot to write home about tonight with the Flames. There were bad passes. They seemed out of sorts from the puck drop. They missed easy opportunities to put the puck in the net (looking at you Rasmus Andersson). But when the Kraken had a great chance to score, Jacob Markstrom was having none of it.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period the Kraken came in on a 2 on 1 and, well, Markstrom came sliding cross crease, stacked the pads and kept the puck out of the net. Check out his fantastic save below.