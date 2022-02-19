Mark Giordano Makes His Return To Calgary As The Flames Take On The Seattle Kraken

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 28-13-6 (62 pts) - Seattle Kraken 16-30-4 (36 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN1, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-115) Seattle (-105) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken 28-13-6 Record 16-30-4 62 Points 36 1st Pacific Division 8th Pacific 12-4-4 Home Record 9-16-2 16-9-2 Road Record 7-14-2 162 GF 131 112 GA 177 21.7 (11th) PP 16.2 (27th) 85.2 (3rd) PK 75.4 (25th) Mangiapane (25) Goals Leader McCann (20) Gaudreau (63) Points Leader McCann (32) Gudbranson (49) PIM Lauzon (56) Markstrom (.927) Save% Driedger (.890) 5-0-0 Last 5 2-3-0 1-0-0 Overall VS 0-1-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 21-10-5, 2.12 GAA, .927 SV%

Seattle: Grubauer (E)- 12-20-4, 3.18 GAA, .884 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Seattle: Jaden Schwartz (UBI/IR), Brandon Tanev (Knee/IR), Karson Kuhlman (UBI/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames have won 8 in a row, which is just two less than the franchise record of 10 that was set by the 2017 team.

-Calgary’s defence now has 13 points in their last 3 games.

-The Flames have the 3rd best PK in the league and have killed off 11 of their last 12 penalities.

-Seattle has dropped 7 of their last 11 and surrendered 4 or more goals in 5 of the 7 losses.

-Mark Giordano leads all Kraken defencemen in points with 21, but his 4 goals are tied for last on the team among regular defencemen.

-Goaltending has been an issue for the Kraken this season as none of the three players to suit up has a Save% over .890.

-Mark Giordano should get a hearty welcome from the fanbase and a video tribute from the Flames. But expect the pleasantries to end there as the Flames (Matthew Tkachuk) gave him a hard time on the ice during the Flames 6-4 win back in December.

-One last Giordano note, in the two games (one preseason and the December game) he’s played against his former mates, the former Flames captain has scored the opening goal in each contest.

Game Social

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 - Anaheim Ducks 2

Seattle Kraken 3 - Winnipeg Jets 5

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson (D): 6 points in last 5 games

Seattle Kraken

Jordan Eberle (F): 3 points in last 3 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

None

Seattle Kraken

Mark Giordano (D): 1 goal in last 18 games

Last Time The Tangled

12/30: Calgary Flames 6 @ Seattle Kraken 4