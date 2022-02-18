Fan Poll Friday: All About Giordano

Mark Giordano will be making his first appearance at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a visitor on Saturday night after spending parts of 15 seasons with the Calgary Flames. He sits 2nd in Flames franchise history with 949 GP with the club, second to only the legendary Jarome Iginla.

Taken last summer in the expansion draft by the Seattle Kraken, Giordano is wearing the C in Seattle but that may not be for much longer as he is an upcoming unrestricted free agent. With the Kraken wallowing in the depths of the Western Conference basement, it is very likely that he is sold as a rental to a contending team.

Anyways, with Giordano making his return to Calgary tomorrow, I wanted to ask a few questions of fans in this week’s’ Fan Poll Friday. Questions about both the present and future regarding Giordano and his relationship with this team.

Poll Do you think the Flames should explore bringing back Giordano as a rental this year? Yes

No

Maybe vote view results 13% Yes (7 votes)

64% No (33 votes)

21% Maybe (11 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll Where does Gio rank among all-time Flames for you? Top 3

Top 5

Top 10

Top 20

Outside of Top 20 vote view results 4% Top 3 (2 votes)

38% Top 5 (17 votes)

47% Top 10 (21 votes)

6% Top 20 (3 votes)

2% Outside of Top 20 (1 vote) 44 votes total Vote Now