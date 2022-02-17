Ruzicka Fined By Player Safety

Flames forward Adam Ruzicka has been dinged in the wallet after dinging Anaheim’s Kevin Shattenkirk last night. In game, Ruzicka was initially assessed a double minor for the contact, which was then reduced to a single two-minute minor following a video review. The fine is just over $2000 and is the highest amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

