Ruzicka Fined By Player Safety

Elbow On Shattenkirk Will Cost Him

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
NHL: FEB 16 Ducks at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Flames forward Adam Ruzicka has been dinged in the wallet after dinging Anaheim’s Kevin Shattenkirk last night. In game, Ruzicka was initially assessed a double minor for the contact, which was then reduced to a single two-minute minor following a video review. The fine is just over $2000 and is the highest amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

