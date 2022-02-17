The Morning After Anaheim: The Flames Top Line Is Tops

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-8 and Rolling: The Flames have extended their season best winning streak to 8 games with a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. They have two more to go to tie the franchise record of 10 set in the 2017 season.

-Top Of The World: How good is the Flames top line? Well, last night Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk combined for 9 points last night and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. They’ve combined for a ridiculous 35 points in the 8 game winning streak.

-It’s Raining Goals: It’s hard to not be blown away by what the Flames are doing offensively this season and especially during the winning streak. Calgary has scored four or more goals in 7 of the 8 games and have scored 5 or more in their last five, hitting the 6 goal mark three times.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction