The Flames send the Anaheim Ducks back to Disneyland

Scoring Summary

First Period

CGY [1] Dillon Dube (6) (Rasmus Andersson, Sean Monahan) 5:34

CGY [2] Elias Lindholm (20) (Matthew Tkachuk, Rasmus Andersson) 12:55

Second Period

ANA [1] Sonny Milano (10) (Isac Lundestrom, Cam Fowler) 1:35

CGY [3] Elias Lindholm (21) (Rasmus Andersson, Johnny Gaudreau) 3:34

CGY [4] Matthew Tkachuk (23) (Johnny Gaudreau, Trevor Lewis) 4:24

Third Period

ANA [2] Isac Lundestrom (12) (Unassisted) 4:26

CGY [5] Johnny Gaudreau (20) (Elias Lindholm) 16:48 - EN

CGY [6] Andrew Mangiapane (25) (Dillon Dube, Sean Monahan) 17:51

Advanced Stats

57.14 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

17 High Danger Scoring Chances

63.95 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

After a huge 6-2 win last night against Columbus, the Flames didn't miss a beat and cooked the Ducks to send them back to Disneyland with another 6-2 win. The team would play yet another “Sutter style” hockey game, as it would be a tight-checking affair and a high defensive-based game. The team is on a roll, as they now extend their winning streak to eight games. A solid outing from the Flames to continue their hot stretch at the Dome.

First Period

After killing off a huge four-minute minor penalty, the momentum was all in favour of the Flames and they delivered. Dillon Dube would tip-in a shot from Rasmus Andersson to make it 1-0. Dube has been slowly playing better and better over the last few weeks. Adding Tyler Toffoli has certainly been of huge help to the confidence of both Sean Monahan and Dillon Dube just two games into his tenure with the Flames.

DUUUUBS!! Gets a goal in his second straight game to make it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/Pd8AI7S8a3 — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 17, 2022

After another penalty kill, the Flames would get a powerplay of their own. After a couple of nice plays to set things up, Elias Lindholm would shovel one right towards the net which would find its way past John Gibson. Elias Lindholm has been on a tear as of late. With that goal, he would get a goal in his sixth straight game. Also brought his goal total to 20 on the year.

LINDYYYY!!! Slides one in past Gibson to make it six straight games with a goal. 2-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/2LkkIBWrPN — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 17, 2022

A sloppy period all-in-all but Sutter hockey is all about defensive play and making your opponents work for those goals and chances.

Second Period

Just about a minute and a half into the second, Sonny Milano would walk right in and score a nice one to get one on the board for the Ducks to make it 2-1.

The Flames would answer right back with a beauty of their own. Elias Lindholm would bank one off the boards to himself and would score his second of the game to make it 3-1. A great individual effort from the Flames two-way centre.

WALK WITH ELIAS!!! Lindholm gets his second of the game off a beautiful play to make it 3-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/T6DgiYISUi — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 17, 2022

Johnny Gaudreau would corral the puck off a pass from Trevor Lewis and would throw a nice saucer pass right onto the stick of Matthew Tkachuk, who would go top shelf to make it 4-1 on the powerplay. The chemistry between the two stars has been absolutely amazing this season and so much fun to watch.

MATHEW TKACHUK!!! With a beauty on the powerplay makes it 4-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/ORNzKBvizu — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 17, 2022

The Flames would run John Gibson out of the crease, as he would allow 4 goals on 20 shots against. Another gong-show in the ‘Dome, as the Flames keep pummeling opponents.

Third Period

A pretty low-scoring period from both teams, as it would be a tight-checking third with little to no chances on both sides of the ice. Isac Lundestrom would get his 12th goal of the year on a sloppy play on the powerplay from the Flames to make 4-2.

Johnny Gaudreau would collect a pass from Elias Lindholm and would shovel a puck into the empty net to make it 5-2.

JOHNNY HOCKEY!! Seals the deal in this one. 5-2 #Flames pic.twitter.com/okTkn9cdQn — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 17, 2022

A few minutes later the Flames wouldn't stop, as they would get their sixth goal of the game thanks to a turnaround snipe from Andrew Mangiapane.

What a great effort from the boys on the second game of a back-to-back, something we’ve all been accustomed to as of late. Solid outing from the leaders of the Pacific Division. Jacob Markstrom would put up another great performance as he has been over the last month or so. Stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced and posts a .927 save percentage.

Flames of the Game

Rasmus Andersson and Elias Lindholm. The two Swedish kings would combine for 6 points in another solid outing for the two reliable players. Both of them are on a roll as of late and something the C of Red has come to appreciate. What a game.