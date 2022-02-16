HOTN: Jacob Markstrom Was Up The Creek WITH A Paddle

Highlight Of The Night

In a game where the Flames, again, scored a ton of goals it would have been lazy and easy to pick one of those. Dillon Dube had a nice tip out front. Elias Lindholm passed to himself off the boards and scored. Mangiapane ripped a nice top shelf marker late in the game. So many choices. But we’re giving it to the man that kept the Flames in this one, making some tough stops when the Ducks really started pushing back and that’s Jacob Markstrom.

In the third with the Flames on the PP, Anaheim would really start to pressure the Flames. Calgary would turn the puck over and Sam Carrick would come flying into the Flames zone, firing a shot that Markstrom would turn aside. The only issue was he kicked a juicy rebound right out to former Flame Derek Grant who had the entire net at his disposal. Grant would unload a shot, but Jacob Markstrom came across the crease like a superhero and stopped Grant’s for sure goal with his outstretched paddle, keeping the Flames lead in tact. They don’t get much better than that.