Projected Lines vs ANA

Markstrom Back On The Horse

By MilhouseFirehouse
Columbus Blue Jackets v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks

Scotiabank Saddledome, 7:30PM

After hitting seventh heaven on their winning streak last night, the Flames will make no changes to the skaters lineup for tonight’s game. New addition Tyler Toffoli will remain slotted in to Brett Ritchie’s former spot after notching his first goal as a Flame in his first game as a Flame. Jacob Markstrom will return to the blue paint on the second half of a back-to-back, after Dan Vladar started yesterday. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet960:

And for a refresher, last night’s lineup for defenders/forwards looked as follows:

