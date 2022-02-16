Projected Lines vs ANA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks

Scotiabank Saddledome, 7:30PM

After hitting seventh heaven on their winning streak last night, the Flames will make no changes to the skaters lineup for tonight’s game. New addition Tyler Toffoli will remain slotted in to Brett Ritchie’s former spot after notching his first goal as a Flame in his first game as a Flame. Jacob Markstrom will return to the blue paint on the second half of a back-to-back, after Dan Vladar started yesterday. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Anaheim.



Looks like no other lineup changes for Calgary. Brett Ritchie, Brad Richardson, and Michael Stone the only skaters at optional morning skate. Markstrom in the starter’s net. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) February 16, 2022

And for a refresher, last night’s lineup for defenders/forwards looked as follows: