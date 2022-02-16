Projected Lines vs ANA

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks
Scotiabank Saddledome, 7:30PM
After hitting seventh heaven on their winning streak last night, the Flames will make no changes to the skaters lineup for tonight’s game. New addition Tyler Toffoli will remain slotted in to Brett Ritchie’s former spot after notching his first goal as a Flame in his first game as a Flame. Jacob Markstrom will return to the blue paint on the second half of a back-to-back, after Dan Vladar started yesterday. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet960:
Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Anaheim.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) February 16, 2022
Looks like no other lineup changes for Calgary. Brett Ritchie, Brad Richardson, and Michael Stone the only skaters at optional morning skate. Markstrom in the starter’s net. #Flames
And for a refresher, last night’s lineup for defenders/forwards looked as follows:
#Flames projected tonight vs. Columbus:— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) February 15, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Dube-Monahan-Toffoli
Lucic-Ruzicka-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Vladar
