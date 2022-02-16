There’s No Time Off For The Flames As They Welcome The Anaheim Ducks To The Dome Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 27-13-6 (60 pts) - Anaheim Ducks 23-17-9 (55 pts)
TV: SN360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-110) Anaheim (-110) O/U: 5.5
|Calgary Flames
|Anaheim Ducks
|27-13-6
|Record
|23-17-9
|60
|Points
|55
|1st Pacific
|Division
|5th Pacific
|11-4-4
|Home Record
|13-8-4
|16-9-2
|Road Record
|10-9-5
|156
|GF
|141
|110
|GA
|137
|21.1 (14th)
|PP
|25.4 (6th)
|84.6 (3rd)
|PK
|83.7 (7th)
|Mangiapane (24)
|Goals Leader
|Terry (25)
|Gaudreau (60)
|Points Leader
|Terry (42)
|Gudbranson (49)
|PIM
|Deslauriers (61)
|Markstrom (.926)
|Save%
|Gibson (.921)
|5-0-0
|Last 5
|2-1-1
|50-73-7
|Overall VS
|73-50-7
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 20-10-5, 2.12 GAA, .926 SV%
Anaheim: Gibson (E)- 15-11-8, 2.54 GAA, .921 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Anaheim: Josh Mason (Finger/Out), Sam Carrick (Personal/Out), Max Jones (Pectoral/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames will try and extend their winning streak to 8 eight games tonight, which will continue to grow their season long best stretch of play.
-Goals are pilling up for the Flames as of late. In their last seven games Calgary has only scored less than four goals once (1-0 W vs Vancouver) and are averaging 4.28 GPG during the win streak.
-For the third straight game the Calgary defence chipped in with points with Erik Gudbranson getting a goal and Nikita Zadorov getting assist. That type of production gave the Flames 13 points from the blue line over the last three games.
-Despite being in 5th place right now, only 5 points separates the Ducks and Flames in the standings in the Pacific Division.
-Anaheim is now tied with Philadelphia for the most “loser points” with nine. Remember when that was Calgary’s thing?
-Anaheim can still give the Flames fits, even at the Saddledome. The Ducks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 visits to Calgary, though the Flames have won three straight at home against the Ducks.
-And even though we all know the Flames horrendous overall record against Anaheim (50-73-7), would you believe that’s not the worst winning percentage (41.2%) they have against an NHL franchise? Currently, it’s Vegas at 30.8, but that’s a small sample size at only 13 games. It would actually be the Boston Bruins, who Calgary owns a mere 39.8 Winning% against over the years.
Game Social
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Anaheim Ducks SBN Coverage: Anaheim Calling
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 6 - Columbus Blue Jackets 2
Anaheim Ducks 3 - Seattle Kraken 4
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm (C): 7 points in last 5 games
Anaheim Ducks
Troy Terry (C): 6 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Sean Monahan (C): 0 points in last 9 games
Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Getzlaf (C): 1 goal in last 12 games
Last Time They Tangled
12/3: Calgary Flames 4 @ Anaheim Ducks 3
