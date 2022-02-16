There’s No Time Off For The Flames As They Welcome The Anaheim Ducks To The Dome Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks, 7:30 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 27-13-6 (60 pts) - Anaheim Ducks 23-17-9 (55 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) Anaheim (-110) O/U: 5.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames Anaheim Ducks 27-13-6 Record 23-17-9 60 Points 55 1st Pacific Division 5th Pacific 11-4-4 Home Record 13-8-4 16-9-2 Road Record 10-9-5 156 GF 141 110 GA 137 21.1 (14th) PP 25.4 (6th) 84.6 (3rd) PK 83.7 (7th) Mangiapane (24) Goals Leader Terry (25) Gaudreau (60) Points Leader Terry (42) Gudbranson (49) PIM Deslauriers (61) Markstrom (.926) Save% Gibson (.921) 5-0-0 Last 5 2-1-1 50-73-7 Overall VS 73-50-7

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 20-10-5, 2.12 GAA, .926 SV%

Anaheim: Gibson (E)- 15-11-8, 2.54 GAA, .921 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Anaheim: Josh Mason (Finger/Out), Sam Carrick (Personal/Out), Max Jones (Pectoral/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames will try and extend their winning streak to 8 eight games tonight, which will continue to grow their season long best stretch of play.

-Goals are pilling up for the Flames as of late. In their last seven games Calgary has only scored less than four goals once (1-0 W vs Vancouver) and are averaging 4.28 GPG during the win streak.

-For the third straight game the Calgary defence chipped in with points with Erik Gudbranson getting a goal and Nikita Zadorov getting assist. That type of production gave the Flames 13 points from the blue line over the last three games.

-Despite being in 5th place right now, only 5 points separates the Ducks and Flames in the standings in the Pacific Division.

-Anaheim is now tied with Philadelphia for the most “loser points” with nine. Remember when that was Calgary’s thing?

-Anaheim can still give the Flames fits, even at the Saddledome. The Ducks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 visits to Calgary, though the Flames have won three straight at home against the Ducks.

-And even though we all know the Flames horrendous overall record against Anaheim (50-73-7), would you believe that’s not the worst winning percentage (41.2%) they have against an NHL franchise? Currently, it’s Vegas at 30.8, but that’s a small sample size at only 13 games. It would actually be the Boston Bruins, who Calgary owns a mere 39.8 Winning% against over the years.

Game Social

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Anaheim Ducks SBN Coverage: Anaheim Calling

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 - Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Anaheim Ducks 3 - Seattle Kraken 4

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 7 points in last 5 games

Anaheim Ducks

Troy Terry (C): 6 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan (C): 0 points in last 9 games

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Getzlaf (C): 1 goal in last 12 games

Last Time They Tangled

12/3: Calgary Flames 4 @ Anaheim Ducks 3