The Morning After Columbus: Dillon Dube Finds The Back Of The Net

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-It’s Been A While: Dillon Dube’s SHG last night put the Flames up 4-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets and that marker ended a pretty big drought for the Flames forward. Dube, up until last night, had gone 13 games without lighting the lamp.

-Back To Back: Is Erik Gudbranson the Flames newest weapon on offence? The big blue liner opened the scoring with his 3rd goal of the season, which gave him goals in back to back games. It’s the first time he’s accomplished that feat since November 8th and 10th of 2018 when he did it as a member of the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres.

-First At Home: Dan Vladar got his first start since January 7th last night and stopped 18 of 20 shots to get his 7th win on the season. It was also his first win/appearance at the Saddledome as a member of the Calgary Flames.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"They know he's a good player. Remember, I said that about our fans: they're real fans, they know the game ... they get it."



Darryl Sutter on the #CofRed chanting Tyler Toffoli's name at the end of the win over Columbus. pic.twitter.com/SslA0CixjZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 16, 2022

"Guys were just unreal in front of me. I think we're red hot right now."



Dan Vladar talks to the media after picking up the W in tonight's game vs. Columbus. pic.twitter.com/Ht0VLtUmgb — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 16, 2022