The Morning After Columbus: Dillon Dube Finds The Back Of The Net

#29 hadn’t seen that goal light in a while coming into last night’s contest.

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 6 - Columbus Blue Jackets 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-It’s Been A While: Dillon Dube’s SHG last night put the Flames up 4-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets and that marker ended a pretty big drought for the Flames forward. Dube, up until last night, had gone 13 games without lighting the lamp.

-Back To Back: Is Erik Gudbranson the Flames newest weapon on offence? The big blue liner opened the scoring with his 3rd goal of the season, which gave him goals in back to back games. It’s the first time he’s accomplished that feat since November 8th and 10th of 2018 when he did it as a member of the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres.

-First At Home: Dan Vladar got his first start since January 7th last night and stopped 18 of 20 shots to get his 7th win on the season. It was also his first win/appearance at the Saddledome as a member of the Calgary Flames.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

