Flames Pound Columbus 6-2, Extend Winning Streak To 7 Games

Calgary Flames 6 - Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: CGY 2:10- Gudbranson (Lucic), CGY 16:30- Lindholm (Unassisted), CBJ 17:50- Boqvist (Laine/Jenner)

2nd: CGY 15:43- Tkachuk (Gaudreau/Lindholm), CGY 19:14- SHG Dube (Mangiapane)

3rd: CGY 6:39- Ruzicka (Lewis/Zadorov), CBJ 8:08- Werenski (Nyquist/Kuraly), CGY 11:04- Toffoli (Gaudreau/Lindholm)

The Flames certainly have the Columbus Blue Jackets number as they thumped them for the second time this season, this time by the score of 6-2. If you’re scoring at home, the Flames have now outscored Columbus 12-2 in the only two games these two will play this season and it also makes it five in a row for Calgary over the Jackets.

Calgary came out hot and put Columbus on their heels early by pumping in two goals courtesy of Erik Gudbranson and Elias Lindholm and taking what seemed like an insurmountable lead, but Columbus pushed back a little. Adam Boqvist would be in the right spot at the right time and fire home a big rebound, beating Dan Vladar and getting Clombus within a goal at 2-1.

And that’s the closest they would get. The Flames would pour it on over the next 40 minutes, scoring four more times and outshooting the Blue Jackets 29-8 over the final two frames and absolutely frustrating poor Elvis Merzlikmnins for the second time this season. Calgary would get goals from Matthew Tkachuk, Adam Ruzicka, Dillon Dube and newcomer Tyler Toffoli to finish off a bad Columbus team at the Dome, winning their 7th in a row.

Highlights

The Flames top line puts them up 3-1

Tyler Toffoli scores his first with the Flames in his first game

Final Thoughts

-Dan Vladar got his first start since January 7th and played decent in the 6-2 win. He looked a little shaky early on, but settled in and made some fantastic stops (18 of 20) and got his 7th win of the season and first at home.

-Tyler Toffoli immediately paid dividends tonight in his first game with the Calgary Flames. In limited minutes, the Flames newest toy had a goal on four shots, playing a total of 12:18. His presence on that third line was noticeable as Sean Monahan and Dillon Dube had much more jump than normal.

-The Flames defence once again contributed to the scoresheet with Erik Gudbranson scoring and Nikita Zadorov getting a helper on Adam Ruzicka’s goal. That’s now 13 points in the last 3 games.

-The win gave Calgary their 7th in a row and also puts them in sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Flame Of The Game

Dillon Dube (F): 1 goal, 4 SOG, 14:08 TOI

What’s Next?

2/16: Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks