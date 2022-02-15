HOTN: Welcome To Calgary Mr. Toffoli

Highlight Of The Night

Well, it certainly didn’t take long for Tyler Toffoli to become a fan favorite in Calgary. The Flames newest acquisition was solid in his debut and appeared to give his third line some life on the evening. But his coming out moment was his goal in the third period that put the Flames well ahead at 6-2.

Johnny Gaudreau would grab the puck and lob a beautiful, almost football-esque, feed up ice and find Toffoli in stride. The Calgary forward would cruise into the zone and beat Elvis Merzlinkin with a backhander that brought the Saddledome to it’s feet.