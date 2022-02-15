Projected Lines vs CBJ: Toffoli & Vladar In

The Flames shiny new addition looks to be ready for an immediate impact, as his first sighting in an official capacity came at morning skate. Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960, Tyler Toffoli is one-in-one-out for Bret Ritchie and taking line rushes with Sean Monahan and Dillon Dube:

Also from Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960, Jacob Markstrom will get a break from the blue paint after a dozen straight starts. Dan Vladar will see his first action since coming in relief against Dallas on February 1st (4-3 W), and his first start since January 7th against Carolina (6-3 L).